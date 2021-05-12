Metro & Crime

Truck kills two sisters, motorcyclist in Akwa Ibom

…student dies days after matriculation

A tanker with registration number EKY 852XS yesterday crushed to death two sisters and a commercial motorcyclist while returning from the market at Mbarakom, Akwa Ibom State. One of the victims, Catherine Abang, a student of Peace Institute of Management and Technology (Peace Poly) at Mbarakom in Abak Local Government Area, went to the market in company with her sister, who attended the former’s matriculation over the weekend. The accident, which occurred on Ikot Abasi highway by Government Technical College in Abak, has thrown the new polytechnic community into mourning.

A witness, Mr. Mfoniso Okon, told the New Telegraph that Catherine, an indigene of Ogoja, Cross River State, who matriculated on Saturday, “went with her sister who came in from Cross River State to witness her matriculation ceremony at Peace Polytechnic, Abak.

While returning to school from the market on a commercial motorcycle after buying food items, they were rushed by a Mack tanker. They all died on the spot”. The Dean of Students Affairs Peace Poly, Comrade Samuel Essien, said the institution was sad and heartbroken to hear that Catherine and her sister, who graced her matriculation ceremony, were involved in such a tragedy barely 48 hours after she pledged to make Peace Polytechnic proud. He said: “It is indeed a misfortune and a great loss to the victims’ families in particular and Catherine’s newly found institution, Peace Polytechnic, in general.

“Catherine Abang had on Saturday, on behalf of the matriculating students of Peace Polytechnic, expressed excitement while speaking with reporters. She also disclosed that she came all the way from cross river state to enroll for programme in the institution due to the feat that the school has attained.

“She described the institution as a beacon of hope, while pledging her commitment to the pursuit ahead but never knew that such a calamity would befall her and cut short her life.” The Rector of Peace Polytechnic, Prof. Peace Udosen, said he was heartbroken when he got the sad news. Udosen said the school management has contacted the victims’ parents. He added: “So sad. I still can’t get myself till now. We have got in touch with the family and hopefully they shall be around today. The police have arrested the tanker driver.”

