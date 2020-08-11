Truck kills two undergraduates in Ekiti

Sympathisers and passers- by wept profusely on Sunday evening at Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as a truck crushed two university students death. The victims – Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi (25) and Ojo Ayomide (21) – were students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a degree programme affiliated to the College of Education, Ikere- Ekiti.

A witness told journalists that the victims were making moves to travel to Akure, Ondo State to see their parents when the accident happened.

The witness said it took the intervention of spirited individuals to stop some rampaging youths, who wanted to set the truck ablaze. “The two students were on a motorcycle and were going to Akure when they collided with a truck and died on the spot.

“The victims had stopped to buy fuel at a fuel station and when they left and entered the road, a moving truck, which was on high speed, crushed them. They died instantly,” the witness added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said the two undergraduates were killed by a moving truck and their bodies had been deposited in the morgue.

He said: “It was sad and unfortunate that two young men could be killed due to avoidable accident. “Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a case of collision and we appeal to motorists and other road users to always exercise restraint on roads.”

The PPRO added that the driver of the truck had been arrested and detained by the police.

Like this: Like Loading...