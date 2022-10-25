Metro & Crime

Truck plunges into canal on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tanker has reportedly plunged into the canal at Kara end on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 3 pm, inward Ibadan. A motorist, Alhaji Sanni Akinlade said he was on his way from Arepo, Ogun State, when the incident occurred on Kara Bridge which led to traffic gridlock inward Ibadan. He said the truck was in motion when it hit an object and the tanker fell off its head, into the canal.

“Immediately, the tanker exploded and went up in flames.” A piece of video evidence obtained revealed how onlookers besieged the scene to catch a glimpse. The truck driver was said to have survived the incident and came out unhurt.

Also, the free flow of traffic inward Ibadan was disrupted. The Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu did not respond to his messages at press time.

 

