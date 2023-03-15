Metro & Crime

Truck Rams Into Shop, Crushes Three To Death In Ogun

Posted on

A truck belonging to one of the cement companies in Nigeria has crushed three people to death in Ogun State.

Two other people were seriously injured in the accident that occurred along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Tuesday evening.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Okpe, the truck which was loaded with cement rammed into a shop killing three people and injuring two.

Okpe said, the accident involved an Iveco truck with registration number, RAN 788 AX and a BAJAJ motorcycle, marked, AAB 107 V.

She said the accident occurred around the toll gate, Otta, along the highway.

“The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed, brake failure, and loss of control.

“The truck conveying cement was coming from Sango towards Lagos, while descending the slop, it developed brake failure, loss of control and veered off the road and crashed at a shop.

“The dead victims were either traders or passengers waiting for a vehicle at the bus stop”, Okpe said.

She added that the injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Otta for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

