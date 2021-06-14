Metro & Crime

Truck rams into VIO officer in Abuja 

Residents of Nyanya, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory were yet to recover from shock, after a truck ram into a Vehicle Inspection Officer(VIO) who was on duty along the ever busy Nyanya-Maraba road.

 

The truck driver, Wilson Aniete, was said to have tried to evade arrest when he knocked down with his vehicle the Head ‘Truck Timing Unit’ of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS, also known as VIO, Udunobun Otaigbe, over the weekend.

 

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Ikharo Attah, confirmed the incident after he visited the officer at the Asokoro District Hospital.
Attah said, the victim was on the road to enforce a ministerial directive which prohibits trucks and other heavy duty vehicles from plying the road during rush hours.

 

He disclosed that while the driver, who tried to flee, was arrested with the help of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers and other security personnel, and had been handed over to the Karu Police Division.

