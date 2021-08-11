Metro & Crime

Trucks kill 65-year-old-man in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

A man of about 65, identify simply as ‘Papa Elijah’, was on Wednesday crushed to death by two trucks in Ebonyi State.
The incident, which occurred at Aforezuna junction on Tran-Saharan highway, Abakaliki, happened when the two trucks, competing for space on the ever busy highway, crushed the man to death.
While one of the trucks hit the deceased and he fell down, the other ran over him.

An eyewitness told reporters at the scene that one of the trucks driver escaped when the incident occurred while the other stopped and reported himself to the police.

“Papa Elijah was crossing the other lane of rxpressway to buy kerosene in a filing station located on the high way. While the old man was crossing the road, two trucks (911) were on high speed competing for space. One of the trucks hit the man and he fell down. The other ran over him and crushed him.
“Immediately the incident happened, one of the truck driver escaped through the flyover located on the road.
“The other driver had stopped and reported the accident to the police.
“Shortly, a team of Policemen came to the scene and the man’s body was evacuated with zinc because it was crushed beyond recognition. The man was identified with only the clothes he was wearing when he left his house to buy kerosene,” the eyewitness said.

