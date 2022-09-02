Metro & Crime

Trucks Transit Parks: Court discharges injunction against Onwubuariri

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged an injunction which temporarily restrained the Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Ltd, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, from acting in his position. The judge had on August 11, 2022, made the restraining order against Onwubuariri pending the hearing and determination of the firm’s motiononnoticeinasuitmarked FHC/L/CS/1501/2022. The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by Chinedu Anaje, holding the brief of Gboyega Oyewole (SAN).

But Onwubuariri through his lawyer, Mrs Funke Agbor (SAN), filed an application seeking a stay of execution and discharge of the said injunction. At the last hearing of the matter for arguments on the application to discharge the interim order, Agbor argued, among others, that the plaintiff misled the court into granting the order by concealing several material facts. She contended that the plaintiff did not disclose to the court in the application for injunction, facts such as the existence of an order of status quo earlier granted by Justice Daniel Osiagor also of the Federal High Court on July 20, 2022.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

10 dead, 15 injured in Jos-Bauchi highway auto crash

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Ten persons lost their lives and 15 others hospitalised in a ghastly motor accident involving an articulated truck and six other vehicles along the Jos- Bauchi highway. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred at about 8 am on Thursday at Zakalio/Babale axis along the highway when the truck conveying goods to the North Eastern part […]
Metro & Crime

Eminent Nigerians, royal fathers to storm A’Ibom as Oku Ibom Ibibio gives out daughter in marriage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The Patriarch of Ibibios world wide, Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk and wife, are set to give out their daughter, Princess Esit- Ime Etuk, in marriage. The epic marriage is between the Ibibio Premier monarch’s […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Emir of Biu is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Traditional ruler of Biu in Borno State, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, is dead. The cause of the monarch’s death was not stated by the family, who described his demise as a huge loss. He was 79 at the time of his death and ascended the throne in 1989. “We lost our father a […]

