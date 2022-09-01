Trucks Transit Parks: Court discharges injunction against Onwubuariri

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged an injunction which temporarily restrained the Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Ltd, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, from acting in his position.

The judge had on August 11, 2022, made the restraining order against Onwubuariri pending the hearing and determination of the firm’s motion on notice in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1501/2022.

The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by Chinedu Anaje, holding the brief of Gboyega Oyewole (SAN). But Onwubuariri through his lawyer, Mrs Funke Agbor (SAN), filed an application seeking a stay of execution and discharge of the said injunction.

At the last hearing of the matter for arguments on the application to discharge the interim order, Agbor argued, among others, that the plaintiff misled the court into granting the order by concealing several material facts.

She contended that the plaintiff did not disclose to the court in the application for injunction, facts such as the existence of an order of status quo earlier granted by Justice Daniel Osiagor also of the Federal High Court on July 20, 2022.

Agbor also alleged a violation of the status quo order by one, Temidayo Adeboye, the deponent in the affidavit supporting the plaintiff’s ex parte application for the interim order.

Responding, the plaintiff’s counsel opposed the application for discharge, arguing that it made a disclosure of all relevant facts and prayed the court not to discharge the order.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...