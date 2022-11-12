News

True federalism, 6-year single term panacea to Nigeria’s insecurity –Babalola

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

For Nigeria to get out of its insecurity problem, the Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has suggested true federalism, constitutional restructuring, and a six-year single term for governors and president of the country.

The legal luminary gave the suggestion in Ibadan, Oyo State capital during his lecture at the 15th anniversary and Stakeholders Forum of Radio Nigeria Amuludun FM, Moniya Ibadan, yesterday. Speaking on the lecture themed: “Insecurity: Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy: 2023 General Elections in view”, Babalola, who was represented by Chukwudi Maduka of Emmanuel Chambers, Adamasingba, Ibadan, analysed 10 principles for Nigeria to wriggle out of the insecurity problems ranging from “true federalism, constitutional restructuring, making politics unattractive, introduction of 6 years single term for the office of President and Governors, reform of Electoral Body, clear ideology of political parties, population control among others”.

Babalola commended the management of Radio Nigeria Amuludun FM for organising the event, stressing that he was committed to a peaceful, stable and secure Nigeria nation to end insecurity. In his remark, Chairman of the occasion, the Chief Executive of Foreign Links Institute, Dr. Fola Akinosun, advocated the introduction of a regional government to enable Nigerians enjoy dividends of democracy, especially at the grassroots. Akinosun, who agitated for establishment of state police, said it would make it easy to reduce insecurity, banditry and all forms of criminal acts currently experienced in the country Earlier in his welcome address, the Zonal Director, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ibadan, Mr. Dominic Mokikan, commended the efforts of the management of Amuludun FM for organising the programme at this crucial period, pledging his support for the station to enhance promotion of indigenous language and culture at the grassroots. While the GM, Amuludun FM, Mr .Steve Agbaje, expressed gratitude to God and all the guests for gracing the occasion, saying the station would not rest on its oars to fulfill the motive of its establishment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG shielding Boko Haram sponsors, says ex-Military Intelligence chief

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A former Navy Commodore and member of the Military Intelligence team in 2017, Kunle Olawunmi, Wednesday hinted that the Federal Government knows those behind the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Olawunmi’s remarks are the latest in the continued debate about how Nigeria can end the Boko Haram war, which has led to thousands […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel pays tribute to Prelate Mbang at 85

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udoom Emmanuel says former Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang is a man of integrity and deep conviction, who says what he means and means what he says, revealing that himself as an individual and his administration as a government have benefitted greatly from the […]
News

NNPC: Deregulation’ll boost investment in refining business

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Though the idea of price stabilization which led to the introduction of fuel subsidy in the 1970s was noble, it had grown into a huge financial burden on the nation’s treasury over the years, necessitating its removal in March 2020.   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which said this yesterday, maintained that the deregulation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica