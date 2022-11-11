News

True federalism, six-year single term for President, Govs, panacea to Nigeria’s insecurity – Afe Babalola

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

For Nigeria to get out of its insecurity problem, the Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has suggested true federalism, constitutional restructuring, and a six-year single term for governors and President of the country.

The legal luminary gave the suggestion in Ibadan, Oyo State capital during his lecture at the 15th Anniversary and Stakeholders Forum of Radio Nigeria Amuludun FM, Moniya Ibadan, Friday.

Speaking on the lecture themed: “Insecurity: Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy: 2023 General Elections in view”, Babalola, who was represented by Barrister Chukwudi Maduka of Emmanuel Chambers, Adamasingba, Ibadan, analysed 10 principles for Nigeria to wriggle out of the insecurity problems ranging from “true federalism, constitutional restructuring, making politics unattractive, introduction of six years single term for the office of President and Governors, reform of Electoral Body, clear ideology of political parties, population control among others”.

Aare Afe Babalola commended the management of Radio Nigeria Amuludun FM for organising the event, stressing that he was committed to a peaceful, stable and secure Nigeria nation to end insecurity.

In his remark, Chairman of the occasion, the Chief Executive of Foreign Links Institute, Dr. Fola Akinosun, advocated introduction of regional government to enable Nigerians enjoy dividends of democracy, especially at the grassroots.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Commissioners, journalists, police to undergo test

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

    C ommissioners and other top government officials in Ebonyi State have embarked on voluntary testing to ascertain their coronavirus pandemic status.   Also, some media practitioners and men of the state police command as well as other security officials in the state have also done same.     The voluntary testing was a […]
News

FCTA moves to sack illegal IDPs camps in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would not allow proliferation of Camps harbouring Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja. It stated that many of the camps were illegal and harbouring questionable characters, that contribute to waves of insecurity in the nation’s capital. This is coming on the heels of the terror alerts released […]
News

Oyo approves $1.2m for STEP agribusiness in six zones

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State Government yesterday approved $1.2million for the commencement of Start   Them Early Programme (STEP), an agribusiness initiative in six selected secondary schools across six geopolitical zones in the state. The programme, according to the state government would target at gainfully impacting youths in agribusiness with potential of expanding the economy of the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica