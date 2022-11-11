True federalism, six-year single term for President, Govs, panacea to Nigeria’s insecurity – Afe Babalola

For Nigeria to get out of its insecurity problem, the Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has suggested true federalism, constitutional restructuring, and a six-year single term for governors and President of the country.

The legal luminary gave the suggestion in Ibadan, Oyo State capital during his lecture at the 15th Anniversary and Stakeholders Forum of Radio Nigeria Amuludun FM, Moniya Ibadan, Friday.

Speaking on the lecture themed: “Insecurity: Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy: 2023 General Elections in view”, Babalola, who was represented by Barrister Chukwudi Maduka of Emmanuel Chambers, Adamasingba, Ibadan, analysed 10 principles for Nigeria to wriggle out of the insecurity problems ranging from “true federalism, constitutional restructuring, making politics unattractive, introduction of six years single term for the office of President and Governors, reform of Electoral Body, clear ideology of political parties, population control among others”.

Aare Afe Babalola commended the management of Radio Nigeria Amuludun FM for organising the event, stressing that he was committed to a peaceful, stable and secure Nigeria nation to end insecurity.

In his remark, Chairman of the occasion, the Chief Executive of Foreign Links Institute, Dr. Fola Akinosun, advocated introduction of regional government to enable Nigerians enjoy dividends of democracy, especially at the grassroots.

