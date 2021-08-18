Truenat for prompt TB diagnosis, set for roll out

The leader of Medical Laboratory Services Unit of the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP) of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr. Elom Emeka, said yesterday that Truenat, a new equipment that can be used to achieve quick diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB), will be introduced into the country in few weeks’ time.

Emeka said the equipment will be distributed to medical centres in Nigeria, disclosed this recently at a virtual meeting organised by the NTBLCP. He stated that stakeholders are currently being engaged on what should be done on the adoption of the Truenat, adding that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had approved the adoption of Truenat for use in the country.

He also discussed plans to improve case notification. He said: “To maintain these strategies that have worked, there should be good partnership collaboration among relevant stakeholders. Speaking in the same vein, Acting Director of Zankli Research Centre, Bingham University Karu, Abuja, Dr. John Bimba, explained that the machine was a testing machine. He said: “It is very portable and can be carried at any time to anywhere. It is a battery-operated device to rapidly detect Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Complex Bacteria( MTBC) andtherifampicin (RIF) resistant type.”

