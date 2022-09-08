Sports

‘Truly special’ Tiafoe dumps cookies for slice of US Open cake

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Frances Tiafoe was described as “truly special” by his coach on Wednesday for dumping his appetite for cookies and candy in exchange for a place in the US Open semifinals.

South African Wayne Ferreira, a former top six player who made the quarterfinals himself in New York in 1992, has been Tiafoe’s coach since 2020.

He admitted, however, that when they started their collaboration, he wasn’t immediately impressed.

“Food intake was terrible at the beginning. The effort on the practices and on the court wasn’t good enough,” Ferreira said Wednesday.

“He liked a lot of candy and chocolates and cookies. He’d eat at unusual times. He missed breakfast a lot…he was, in my opinion, not really professional enough.”

Tiafoe became the first American man to make the semifinals at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006 when he brushed aside Russia’s Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Roddick remains America’s last home men’s US Open champion from when he triumphed in 2003.

Ferreira believes the Tiafoe story is the stuff of movies.

The son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, Tiafoe is just two wins away from becoming the first African-American men’s title winner in New York since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

Even if he falls in the semifinals, Tiafoe is guaranteed to break into the world top 20 for the first time.

“It’s a great story. Hopefully there will be a movie about it one day. But he has to win the Grand Slam first,” added Ferreira.

“But his story is very unique, and it’s a great story. He’s very humble. He’s a very, very nice individual. Very great heart and kind. You’ve got to love him. He’s truly special.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Finally, Napoli announce Osimhen’s capture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced on Friday. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign. Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh […]
Sports Top Stories

Qatar 2022: Ghana, Nigeria play out tense stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arch rivals Ghana and Nigeria played out a tense goalless stalemate in their CAF Third Round, first-leg 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night. The Black Stars and the Super Eagles cancelled each other out in a fiercely-contested clash on a steamy night in Kumasi, leaving their playoff […]
Sports

Djokovic’s season over as Serbia beaten by Croatia in Davis Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic’s dream of adding a second Davis Cup to his 20 Grand Slam titles was shattered on Friday when Serbia were defeated by Croatia in the semi-finals. Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic lost 7-5, 6-1 to top-ranked Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, the Olympic and Wimbledon champions, in the decisive doubles rubber. Croatia, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica