Trump and limits of a ‘Failed Experiment!’

In the torrent of thoughts on the 45th US President, Donald J. Trump, and his presidency, one line stands out in its clinical precision. In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, January 17, 2021, former Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson, said he hoped that the American people had learnt their lesson, i.e., that the entire Trump phenomenon was ‘a failed experiment!’ According to Johnson, ‘”Four years ago, we engaged in a very dangerous experiment by electing someone who was utterly unqualified for office, who had no moral or legal compass and frankly had impulses toward fascism and autocracy.”

While the verdict of history on President Trump and the mandarins of the Republican Party, who had the power to rein him in but chose to enable him, is self-evident and unmistakable, it was brought into bolder relief by the January 6, 2021 ‘Insurrection in Washington.’ This, willy-nilly is the one epochal event by which the Trump presidency, and what has come to be known now as Trumpism, shall be measured forever.

As if to deliver yet another stunning verdict on this very unusual outing in public office, at least by Western standards, the death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, which could not have been more mismanaged, topped the 400,000 figure just before Trump exited office.

How would history forget this, of a president who knew the gross danger of the virus as it broke out, yet lied to Americans, and by implication the world, that it was not as bad as the ‘fake media’ made it to sound, and at any event, it would soon fizzle out, ‘like a miracle!’ Suffice it, therefore, to add just a further perspective to the millions of pages that have been, and would still be generated on this enigma of a character, and player on the global stage; and what himself, in a rare moment of relative sobriety afforded by his farewell speech, characterised as, ‘not a regular administration.’ Mine of course, is not a political treatise.

It is also not to absolve the U.S. of guilt in its long years of gunboat diplomacy, which had seen to the destruction of far too many regimes – some of them promising, some despicable – across the Global South. It is to simply note the place of, and celebrate leadership, statecraft, self-development, and character, including empathy and sensitivity to other peoples’ feelings on the part of leaders, in and out of government. These are the qualities Trump lacks, beyond measure! For sure, there cannot be too much vitriol directed at an unrepentant racist who could not even disguise his disgust and lack of respect for those who do not look like him.

The bottomline to all of these is that Trump was unfit for the job of president when he found the office thrust upon him. As one leading Nigerian newsmagazine, now defunct, I guess, said of a former leader, rather than grow to the height of the job that he had, Trump pulled the U.S. presidency down to his own Lilliputian level. The rest is history; but recall that not a few players in the U.S. political process made this point so coherently and succinctly during the 2016 run.

I recall the warnings of people like Barack Obama who insisted that the man who would eventually succeed him was completely unqualified for the job; and who by some sheer coincidence, was running against someone described by the same President Obama in this profoundly humbling manner:

‘There has never been a man or woman, not me, not Bill (Clinton), nobody more qualified than Hilary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America.’ Obama may have sounded hyperbolic in that speech, but no student of history should have any difficulty in concurring, that indeed, Hillary Rodham Clinton (HRC) in 2016, was unquestionably one of the best prepared ever, for the job of president of the United States!

This, of course, does not suggest that all her ideas and policies are agreeable; but now imagine the irony of such a person losing an election (despite a three million popular votes lead) to a Donald Trump!

It remains a contested terrain, but my hunch is that the racist and misogynistic currents that unfortunately run so deeply in the American society, as well as the very modest sophistication of the U.S. electorate, precipitated that type of electoral outcome, which was to all intents and purposes, an embarrassment of sort.

That Trump still managed to chalk up some 74 million votes in the November 2020 election, in spite of everything, is not too far from these realities. Also culpable is the presidential system of government, which alone could have thrown up a Donald Trump, and into the Oval Office! I make bold to aver that such a thing is hardly imaginable with the Westminster (parliamentary) system, which possesses the inherent mechanism to sieve the wheat from the chaff as everyone climbs the leadership ladder. Without any offense meant, I doubt if a Trump could have made it to the office of Prime Minister in Britain. He wouldn’t have, as the system would have purged him way before he got near the exalted seat.

HRC actually challenged Americans, in a manner that sounded now so prophetic, to imagine a Donald Trump in the Oval Office, directing U.S. response to a crisis! Even those who had no overriding reasons to be partisan; people like Mitt Romney of the Republican Party, now a Senator; and the one who later made a 180 degree turn to assume the position of Trump’s chief enabler, Senator Lindsay Graham, were unequivocal in their assessment of the rookie politician that was soon to bestride the American public life for four years like a colossus. They referred to him as, among others, a conman, liar, misogynist, and fraud! I did an article for several Nigerian newspapers, titled ‘From Obama to Trump: A helluva Transition.’

Therein I tried to project the nature of gangsterism Trump was going to wrap governance in, as well as the imminent disruption of the global order consequent upon his presidency. Four years on, so complete was Trump’s failure that not a few thought resignation, in the twilight of his presidency, was inevitable. Some even suggested suicide could not be completely ruled out – all, prognosis that fly in the face of Trump’s arrant lack of neither self-censorship nor shame!

•Prof. Femi Mimiko, mni, is of the Department of Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria

