Trump and the shithole!

Donald Trump is sitting by the side of a shithole – an extremely unpleasant place. The poor man is facing a second impeachment. Thanks to his vice president, Mike Pence (who Trump recently told, “I don’t want to be your friend” for refusing to overturn the election), he has somehow managed to survive the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which would have seen to his removal from office on the grounds that he is unfit to continue to serve as the President of America! That, of course, would not have been fair because any man who is fit to play golf as frequently as Trump does should be fit enough to rule the nation which invented golf – the laziest game in the world apart from sport of “jumping to conclusions.”

However, the House of Representatives has him by the jugular, and the Senate has him in its crosshairs. But trust Trump to survive – he has done it before in the Ukrainian impeachment saga. The tough-talking hombre who rules the world’s most powerful country has always been a predator.

It was his predatory instincts which got him into trouble. He called out Americans to come for a protest and then he unleashed these “madding crowd” on the Capitol – American Congress. Now the predator has been stripped of his “fangs” (social media accounts have been indefinitely suspended) and he is cornered.

The predator has become a prey and he is suing for peace and calm. When the lion is the one suing for peace and calm in the forest it means the king of beasts is staring down a shithole. Trump ought to have known that when you talk about the devil, it will show up. So when he talked about a shithole, it was bound to appear.

Two years ago, the Washington Post reported that President Trump referred to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as coming from “shithole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers.

Trump never cared a hoot if his remark hurt anyone, not even when the African Union expressed alarm over the remarks and noted that “Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behaviour and practice.”

Trump’s officials only responded that the Africans should let the shithole remain hole shits and bygones to be bygones (that is not exactly the way they put it but that is how it came out). African Union spokeswoman, Ebba Kalondo, stated that it was “particularly surprising as the United States of America remains a global example of how migration gave birth to a nation built on strong values of diversity and opportunity.”

The African Union anger was as effective with Trump as an arrow would be in changing the course of a Boeing 747 airplane. Trump fired off more vitriols: Mexicans were rapists, all Haitians have AIDS, Nigerians immigrants would never go “back to their huts” in Africa. Republican Rep Mia Love of Utah described Trump’s words as “unkind, divisive, elitist and fly in the face of our nation’s values.” She demanded for an apology from Trump.

Bad market, because Trump does not apologize to anyone. Asked if he had ever repented or asked God for forgiveness Donald Trump retorted, “Why do I have to repent, why do I have to ask for forgiveness if I am not making mistakes?” After his enemies (the mainstream media who do not play golf and have no time to do anything else apart from gossiping about the greatest American of all times – Trump) took him to task, Trump amended the statement a bit, “I fully think apologizing is a great thing. But you have to be wrong… I will absolutely apologize sometime in the hopeful distant future if I am ever wrong.” While one hopes that apologies into the African “shithole” comments and Nigerian “hut” remark would be accommodated when Trump eventually decides to apologize in the “hopeful distant future” the immediate issue now is to learn the lesson that shitholes are everywhere – even in the White House.

This aside, Trump is reputed to have said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” He did not remember that he was the grandson of immigrants who left their shithole countries in Europe to seek for greener pastures in America. After the election that Trump lost, he virtually turned the country into a political shithole with all the propaganda from the White House about rigging and conspiracy theories.

The world watched in alarm as the President of the United States claimed that “USA was like a third-world country – these ballots pouring in from everywhere, using machinery that nobody knows anything about.

They have glitches, as they call them. They got caught sending out thousands of votes – all against me. If you look at the poll, it was a rigged election. The election was totally rigged.” Well election rigging is a key characteristic in shithole countries. If the elections were rigged in America as Trump has claimed then America itself is a shithole country. So Trump may not only be sitting close to a shithole – he is living in and he ruled a shithole country.

