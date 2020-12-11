Trump and Third World countries

The more you try to look away from the mercurial Donald Trump, the more he hollers that he won an election that Americans say he did not win. An election that is in the past perfect! The more he is rebuked by judges all over America in the slew of election cases his friends and he has filed in court, the more Donald Trump insists that he won the election – and by much – and blame the world for ganging up against him.

Just who does Donald Trump think he is that the world would gang up against him? Some kind of James Bond or some kind of Rambo? Or is it both? What began as a mild disagreement over the presidential election results in the United States has snowballed into something approximating a coup attempt, and a call by Michael Flynn for President Trump to declare martial law and at the same time order that new presidential elections be conducted.

The martial law declaration would not be a terribly bad thing to do, given that the country is currently undergoing some kind of martial law, courtesy of the pandemic. However, ordering that new elections be conducted will go against every democratic convention in America. But does Trump and his allies care about conventions? Not only has he broken every convention in American politics, but he has also even tried to push America from its high tower as the preeminent First World country down the ladder to Third Word status.

We in the Third World would have welcomed America gladly to the Third World fold, but when you remember the trouble America has given to other First World countries like Russia, China, France, Germany, we would want that country to stay where it currently is – First World. We have enough trouble in the Third World club without having a “cowboy” breeze in like Clint Eastwood in one of his spaghetti westerns and rock the boat. But Trump would not have it another way – the USA must be scourged with sticks and scorpions for voting for “Sleepy Joe” instead of a super cool guy like Trump.

Hear Trump in his own words, “Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest – and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.” How would you convince a guy with such a great intelligent quotient like this that he lost an election? So, he is determined to push the USA down the ladder.

Commenting on the conduct of the election, Donald Trump who “won big time” (and he probably did in his dream), likened the United States to “a third world country” and described the election as “a disgrace to the country.” More of Trump, “It’s like a third world country – these ballots pouring in from everywhere, using machinery that nobody knows ownership, nobody knows anything about. They have ‘glitches’, as they call them. Glitches. The glitches weren’t glitches. They got caught sending out thousands of votes – all against me.”

Trump made the comment when he presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award to wrestler and coach, Dan Gable. I guess Dan Gable, one of the best folkstyle wrestlers of all times, who amassed an amazing 117 wins to just one loss should have used the occasion to set Donald Trump straight. Gable once said that “the first period in wrestling is won by the best technician. The second period is won by the kid in the best shape.

The third period is won by the kid with the biggest heart.” Donald Trump won the 2015 presidential election because he was the best “technician”. He lost the 2020 presidential election because the kid with the best shape was one Joe Biden.

But I guess Gable, fully aware that Donald Trump does not understand the difference between a joke and a wrestling choke decided to let the advice ride. He did not mind that Trump keeps shifting gears while the car is stuck in the rut. Gable got his award and he, apparently, did not want to risk it being taken back by Donald Trump for not supporting Trump enough. The truth of the matter is that I have a grouse against this unwholesome attempt by Donald Trump to talk about what he does not know.

What does Trump know about Third World countries? What does he know about how they rig elections in Third World countries? Has he ever lived in a Third World country? All that he knows about Third World countries, came from the mainstream media and he believed them. Now that he has condemned the mainstream media and described them as “Fake News Media” why is he still believing what they said about Third World? In all the madness in the Third World, no country has been mad enough to have the president complain of rigging, but does Trump know this? This scenario in America is not Third World-compliant.

Fancy the complaints by Trump about votes pouring into machines and machines having glitches so that vote poured in for Biden. Listen Trump, Third World countries are master analogue riggers not electronic riggers.

Such luxury is not that common in Third World countries. When elections are rigged in Third World countries, men, women, and materials disappear into thin air only to reappear with the duly signed and authenticated result for submission. Does Trump know that in Africa, sometimes you would record a hundred per cent turnout in some areas – as we did in 2015 in some areas in the North? This simply means that, miraculously, no one died and no one travelled between when the registration was done and when the election was done. Trump should have the common sense to leave the Third World alone, we have enough trouble without him adding to it.

