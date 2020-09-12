News

Trump announces ‘peace deal’ between Bahrain, Israe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Israel and the Gulf State of Bahrain have reached a landmark deal to fully normalise their relations, United States’ President Donald Trump has announced. “The second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days,” he tweeted. For decades, most Arab states have boycotted Israel, insisting they would only establish ties after the Palestinian dispute was settled. But last month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to normalise its relationship with Israel, reports the BBC. There had been much speculation that Bahrain might follow suit. Trump, who presented his Middle East peace plan in January aimed at resolving the Israel- Palestinian conflict, helped broker both accords.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily toll drops below 500

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in close to one week, Nigeria’s daily toll of COVID-19 infections dropped below 500. The past week has seen the country confirm a record number of new cases in one day with the figure rising to as high as 745 on Thursday, making it the country’s highest daily toll ever. […]
News Top Stories

MAGU TO REMAIN IN DETENTION

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Tunde Oyesina and Daniel Atori

‘…until panel completes probe’ Presidency approves suspension, replacement There seems to be no respite in sight for the embattled former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as Presidency sources yesterday informed Saturday Telegraph that the suspended anti-graft boss would have to remain in detention, pending the completion of the […]
News

JOHESU: FG policies impose hardship on citizens

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has accused the Federal Government of sowing seeds of hardship for Nigerians, through its unfriendly policies.   In its communique after a two-day meeting which held in Abuja recently, the JOHESU lamented that while other countries were offering palliatives as well as reducing social dysfunctions, Nigeria appeared to be making […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: