Trump announces ‘peace deal’ between Bahrain, Israe

Israel and the Gulf State of Bahrain have reached a landmark deal to fully normalise their relations, United States’ President Donald Trump has announced. “The second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days,” he tweeted. For decades, most Arab states have boycotted Israel, insisting they would only establish ties after the Palestinian dispute was settled. But last month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to normalise its relationship with Israel, reports the BBC. There had been much speculation that Bahrain might follow suit. Trump, who presented his Middle East peace plan in January aimed at resolving the Israel- Palestinian conflict, helped broker both accords.

Like this: Like Loading...