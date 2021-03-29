News

Trump asks wedding party: ‘Do you miss me yet?’

Donald Trump turned up at a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend and railed against Joe Biden, China and Iran.
The former president hopped on the mic at the ceremony and wasted little time in getting political.
He referenced the situation at the border with Mexico and raised yet more questions about November’s presidential election, which he lost, reports the BBC.
“Do you miss me yet?” he asked the party, to loud cheers.
“I get all these splash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran,” Trump began, in a video released by the entertainment website TMZ.
“We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now,” he said.
President Biden has not dropped sanctions against Iran.
In February, the Biden White House withdrew a demand from the Trump administration that the United Nations Security Council enforce international sanctions on Iran for violating the nuclear deal.
Trump then took aim at the Biden administration over the situation at the southern border with Mexico. The number of people arriving has grown since Biden took office, including hundreds of unaccompanied minors who are being held in immigration detention facilities.
“The border is not good. It’s the worst that it has ever been,” Trump said. “What’s happening to the kids, they’re living in squalor. They are living like nobody has ever seen. There’s never been anything like this.”
Under the Trump administration, thousands of migrant families were separated from their children from 2017 to 2018.
The former president then switched his focus to his recent election loss to President Biden, which Trump has disputed.
“They said get 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over. I got 75 million votes, and you saw what happened,” he said.
Biden got more than 80 million votes.
“At 10.30pm in the evening, all of a sudden, they said that’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places. There’s a lot of things happening right now.”
Trump finished by finally toasting the “great and beautiful couple”, John and Megan Arrigo.
This is not the first time Trump has popped up at weddings of supporters.
In 2019, the then-president made an appearance at a reception at his golf club in New Jersey, prompting the bride, groom and guests to chant, “USA! USA!”

