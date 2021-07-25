Trump attacks Cleveland Guardians, slams US football team

Donald Trump attacked sports as he doubled-down on his disapproval of the Cleveland Guardians name and lamented about the ‘woke-ism’ that he believes has ruined the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team during his rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night.

He addressed thousands of his supporters saying, ‘The radical left is determined to ruin everything in America. That’s what they’re doing. Woke politics takes the life and joy out of everything. Woke-ism makes you lose, ruins your mind and ruins you as a person. You become wrapped, you become demented.’

‘The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team is a very good example of what’s going on. Earlier this week, they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three to nothing. And Americans were happy about it. You proved that point before I even said it.’

Trump has been feuding with the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for several years. He then switched his commentary to America’s pastime.

‘Now the left is in the process of destroying our national pass-time baseball. First we saw the embarrassing spectacle of the commissioner of baseball bowing to the radical left on voter fraud. You saw what they did. You saw they moved the All Star game.’

The former president then reiterated his disapproval of the Cleveland baseball team’s recent name change.

‘Now, one of the most beloved and storied franchises in baseball, all of baseball – I watched it as a kid at Yankee Stadium. The Cleveland Indians will be changing their name. A name that was filled with history and memories.’

‘The new name will be the Cleveland Guardians, which is terrible. The Cleveland Indians, you know that’s such a – if I were an Indian, I would sue.’

‘It’s one of the greatest names, one of the most incredible logos. People loved it. They are going absolutely crazy in Ohio over the name change. The Cleveland Guardians? What’s that all about?’

‘The insanity of the left knows no bounds and both Indians and baseball fans should be greatly insulted. They want to take away our history, our heritage, our culture and everything that holds us together.’

Courtesy: Dailymail.co.uk

