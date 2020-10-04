News

Trump completes second dose of Remdesivir drug, doc reports ‘substantial progress’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

White House doctors release Saturday evening update on President Trump’s fight against COVID-19 saying the commander-in-chief has completed his second dose of the Remdesivir drug without complication.
In a memorandum from Dr. Sean Conley and released by the White House, the president’s physician wrote that Trump has made “substantial progress” since being diagnosed with COVID-19 overnight between Thursday and Friday, reports Fox News.
“President Trump continues to do well,” Conley wrote. “He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98%”
Conley said the president spent “most of the afternoon conducting business” and has been able to move around “without difficulty.”
But he added that the president is “not yet out of the woods,” even as the president’s medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”
Conley said the doctors would continue to administer Remdesivir treatments and monitor the president’s status.
For his part, President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt “much better” after entering the facility and was committed to defeating the coronavirus.
“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to have to finish that job,” he said in a tweeted video.
He entered Walter Reed on Friday after testing positive for the virus.
Earlier on Saturday, Dr. Sean Dooley announced that Trump had normal kidney, liver, and cardiac functioning.
According to his doctors, he’s been fever-free for at least 24 hours, wasn’t on oxygen, and didn’t have difficulty breathing or walking.
Other people infected include first lady Melania Trump; senior White House adviser Hope Hicks; campaign manager Bill Stepien; former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, who helped prep the president for this week’s debate with 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden; and at least three GOP senators.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fuel, electricity tariff’s hike callous, says Yoruba Diaspora group

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A coalition of no fewer than 50 Yoruba Diaspora groups and organisations from four continents, The Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has expressed worry over the federal government’s upward review of electricity tariff and fuel price, describing it as callous.   According to Somorin, Nigeria had applied for a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank […]
News

Medical group flags-off award for laboratory scientists

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading supplier of Medical Diagnostic Products and Services, has flagged off the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award; it is aimed at recognising and rewarding the unsung heroes among medical laboratory scientists in the country. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Executive Director, ISN […]
News

NDDC: IMC unknown to law –Afenifere

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin has condemned the allegations and counter allegations coming from the former Managing Director, Interim Management Committee (IMC) Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Joy Nunieh and the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio, even as it said that the IMC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: