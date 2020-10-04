News

Trump Covid diagnosis shortens Pompeo’s Asia trip  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will cut short his trip to east Asia following the hospitalisation of Donald Trump with Covid-19.
Pompeo would leave for Japan on Sunday but would not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said.
Pompeo was meant to visit all three countries from 4-8 October. He is still set to leave for Tokyo on Sunday but will be returning to Washington on 6 October after consultations with his Japanese counterparts and a wider meeting with foreign ministers of India and Australia, reports Reuters.
Trump announced his illness in the early hours of Friday and was flown from the White House to Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington. In a video from the hospital on Saturday he said he felt “much better” but the next few days will be “the real test”.
In a video speech to the Florida Family Policy Council, Pompeo said he was in good health but that had cancelled his in-person appearance at the event “out of an abundance of caution”. He still planned to go to Asia.
“You should know that I’m feeling fine, I’m doing great. I’ve been tested twice in two days. I’m as healthy as I’ve been. And I intend still – I have a trip that I’m planning to take to Asia tomorrow,” he said.
The State Department said Pompeo was expecting to travel to Asia again in October and would work to reschedule the visits in his original itinerary.
Pompeo’s visit to east Asia, his first to the region in over a year, comes at a time when US ties with Beijing are at their worst in decades. Apart from Trump, the coronavirus has infected the first lady, Melania, and several Republican senators, as well as millions of other Americans.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oil and gas stocks gain N46bn in August

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Oil and gas firms listed on the main and premium boards of the nation’s equities market reported a gain of about N46.444 billion in the month of August 2020, as the country continues gradual ease of lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.   Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the oil and gas subsector gained N46.444 billion […]
News

Kegites are no cultists, says Daramola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The insinuation in town is that every member of Kegite Club on our campuses, hotels and clubs belongs to one secret cult or the other. But Managing Director of the Hotel Du Shelter, Ojokoro Lagos, Mrs Bose Daramola has debunked the notion, adding that her organisation will be organising a special programme every Thursday but […]
News

24 deaths in 72 hours as NCDC confirms 649 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty-four deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications have been confirmed within the past 72 hours in Nigeria. According to the latest figures announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, 649 new infections were confirmed in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), while nine new deaths were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: