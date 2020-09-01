Trump defends supporters accused in deadly clashes

US President Donald Trump has defended supporters of his for their alleged roles in recent deadly street clashes.

He suggested a teen accused of killing two in Wisconsin last week and Trump fans involved in clashes in Oregon on Saturday were acting in self-defence, reports the BBC.

Trump pointed out his Democratic White House challenger, Joe Biden, has not specifically disavowed far-left activists accused of civil disorder.

Biden is leading in opinion polls ahead of November’s election.

What did Trump say?

At Monday’s White House news conference, Trump blamed Biden and his allies for violence in cities run by Democratic mayors and governors.

A CNN reporter asked the Republican president whether he would condemn supporters of his who fired paint pellets during a confrontation with counter-protesters at the weekend in Portland, Oregon.

In the ensuing street clashes, a member of a right-wing group, Patriot Prayer, was killed by a suspect who has reportedly described himself as a member of antifa, a loosely-affiliated network of mainly far-left activists.

On Monday, police named the man who was shot dead as Aaron Danielson. No arrest has been made.

“Well, I understand they had large numbers of people that were supporters, but that was a peaceful protest,” Trump replied to the CNN reporter, in an apparent veiled dig at US media outlets whom he has previously accused of ignoring violence at Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“Paint as a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets.

“Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman who – and killed him, not with paint, but with a bullet. And I think it’s disgraceful.”

Another reporter asked Trump whether he would condemn a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, allegedly by a teenager once pictured at one of the president’s rallies.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting three people, two fatally, last week amid demonstrations in the city over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“We’re looking at all of that,” Trump said in his first public comments on the shooter, “that was an interesting situation, you saw the same tape as I saw, and he was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him.

“And it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation.

“I guess he was in very big trouble, he probably would have been killed.”

Two Democratic congressmen pilloried Trump for the remarks. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts tweeted: “This is the United States President justifying a double murder by a white man illegally carrying an assault rifle across state lines.”

Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged as an adult, has not yet been brought to trial.

Representative Eric Swalwell of California tweeted that the president had just made Republicans “the Mass Shooter Party”.

