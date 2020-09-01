News

Trump defends supporters accused in deadly clashes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US President Donald Trump has defended supporters of his for their alleged roles in recent deadly street clashes.
He suggested a teen accused of killing two in Wisconsin last week and Trump fans involved in clashes in Oregon on Saturday were acting in self-defence, reports the BBC.
Trump pointed out his Democratic White House challenger, Joe Biden, has not specifically disavowed far-left activists accused of civil disorder.
Biden is leading in opinion polls ahead of November’s election.

What did Trump say?

At Monday’s White House news conference, Trump blamed Biden and his allies for violence in cities run by Democratic mayors and governors.
A CNN reporter asked the Republican president whether he would condemn supporters of his who fired paint pellets during a confrontation with counter-protesters at the weekend in Portland, Oregon.
In the ensuing street clashes, a member of a right-wing group, Patriot Prayer, was killed by a suspect who has reportedly described himself as a member of antifa, a loosely-affiliated network of mainly far-left activists.
On Monday, police named the man who was shot dead as Aaron Danielson. No arrest has been made.
“Well, I understand they had large numbers of people that were supporters, but that was a peaceful protest,” Trump replied to the CNN reporter, in an apparent veiled dig at US media outlets whom he has previously accused of ignoring violence at Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
“Paint as a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets.
“Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman who – and killed him, not with paint, but with a bullet. And I think it’s disgraceful.”
Another reporter asked Trump whether he would condemn a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, allegedly by a teenager once pictured at one of the president’s rallies.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting three people, two fatally, last week amid demonstrations in the city over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
“We’re looking at all of that,” Trump said in his first public comments on the shooter, “that was an interesting situation, you saw the same tape as I saw, and he was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him.
“And it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation.
“I guess he was in very big trouble, he probably would have been killed.”
Two Democratic congressmen pilloried Trump for the remarks. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts tweeted: “This is the United States President justifying a double murder by a white man illegally carrying an assault rifle across state lines.”
Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged as an adult, has not yet been brought to trial.
Representative Eric Swalwell of California tweeted that the president had just made Republicans “the Mass Shooter Party”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oyo CP warns officers against brutality, disregard for rule of law

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, has warned his men against the notorious practice of brutality and disregard for rule of law, as well as wanton breach of fundamental human rights of the civilians they were being paid to protect. The police boss said this on Tuesday at the Agodi Area Command, Idi […]
News

Execution of Saro-Wiwa, 8 others cruelty on Ogoni –MOSOP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the execution of environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni as the height of Federal Government cruelty against the people of the Ogoniland. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the […]
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N488.24bn fiscal deficit in April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N488.24 billion in its operations in April this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank disclosed this in its April 2020 Economic Report released yesterday. According to the report, “The fiscal operations of the Federal Government in April 2020 resulted in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: