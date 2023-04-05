News Politics World News

Trump Faces A Maximum Sentence Of 136 Years In Prison For A 34-Count Charge

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in New York City on Tuesday to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison, though the actual sentence will likely be far less than that if he is convicted on any or all counts.

Falsifying business records is typically a misdemeanor charge in New York but rises to the level of a felony with a maximum four-year sentence when a defendant’s “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was asked by reporters at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon why the second concealed crime was not specified in the indictment.

“Let me say as an initial matter that the indictment doesn’t specify it because the law does not so require. In my remarks, I mentioned a couple of laws which I will highlight again now,” Bragg said. “The first is New York state election law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means. I further indicated a number of unlawful means, including additional false statements, including statements that were planned to be made to tax authorities. I also noted the federal election law cap on contribution limits.”

Bragg accused Trump and his associates of employing a “catch and kill” scheme to bury potentially damaging information ahead of the 2016 election.

“TRUMP then went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity  including attempts to violate state and federal election laws,” Bragg alleged. “In total, 34 false entries were made in New York business records to conceal the initial covert $130,000 payment.”

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News

‘Yahoo Yahoo’ govs backed Mai’s ‘coup’ against APC –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has claimed his Yobe State counterpart Mai Mala Buni was backed by some “Yahoo Yahoogovernors” tosabotage the party. Buni was sacked as Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) following his alleged plan to scuttle the ruling party’s National Convention scheduled for March 26. Niger State Governor […]
News

NCDC confirms 11 deaths, 1,016 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  As 2020 winds down and the country comes to terms with the reality of the second wave, it was a bittersweet Wednesday of high counts for COVID-19 in Nigeria as the number of new infections and recoveries stayed above the 1,000 mark. The figure of new deaths was also high with 11 fatalities confirmed […]
News

COVID-19: Abia launches community awareness team in 17 LGs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Following successful launching of its coronavirus community testing a few weeks ago, the Abia State government yesterday inaugurated COVID-19 community sensitization team for its 17Local Government Areas. Addressing newsmen at the centre for the flag off of the sensitization team at Aba Town Hall, in Aba South LGA, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said […]

Leave a Reply