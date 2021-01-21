News

Trump: I’ll be back in some form

Posted on

Former U.S. President, Donald Trump, has promised “to be back in some form,” in a farewell speech he gave to a small crowd just before leaving Joint Base Andrews for Florida. “This has been an incredible four years.

“We were not a regular administration,” Trump said. He offered “our respects and our love” to people who suffered from COVID-19. He did not mention the name of Joe Biden, the incoming president.

“You are going to see incredible numbers start coming in,” Trump said, promising that an economic rebound was on the horizon. “Remember us,” he asked. “Have a good life, we will see you soon,” he said to close the speech.

The former president thanked his family and staff, saying: “It is my greatest honour and privilege to have been your president. “I wish the new administration great luck and great success. “I think they’ll have great success, they have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

