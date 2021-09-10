News

Trump: I’ll knock Biden out in ‘seconds’ if we met in ring

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former President Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden at the ballot box last year, but the 45th president is confident he would beat his political rival in the boxing ring if the chance arose.

Trump called in Thursday to a press conference ahead of Saturday’s fight between former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort and was asked: “If you had to box somebody on Saturday night, who would it be and what would the fight look like?”

“Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer — because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers, that could be a very dangerous subject,” Trump answered, “but if I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden, because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly.

“You know, he once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the bar,’ ” added Trump, referencing the then-vice president’s 2016 statement that he would like to take Trump “behind the gym.”

“He’d be in big trouble if he ever did,” Trump went on. “No, I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds.”

The former president’s verbal jab at his successor drew laughter and applause from the fighters and other press conference attendees.

Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will provide commentary on a “gamecast” of the pay-per-view event, which will go off Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The main telecast will be fronted by Jim Lampley, the longtime voice of boxing on HBO, with analysis by former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter.

The eight-round Holyfield-Belfort tilt tops a four-fight card that includes matchups between MMA greats Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz as well as boxers David Haye and Joe Fournier. Holyfield is a last-minute substitute for Oscar De La Hoya, who was originally supposed to fight Belfort at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but withdrew after contracting COVID-19.

*Courtesy: New York Times

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

My 3-day encounter with kidnappers in Benue, by Chief Isaac Akinkunmi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, Chief Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, who was kidnapped but freed barely three days after by his abductors, has said that he returned home alive by the Mercy of God.   Chief Akinkumi, who is also the former President of the Yoruba community in Benue State, stated that his abductors gave […]
News

Bayelsa to FG: Correct mistakes in oil industry

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Government has cautioned the Federal Government and other critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry against repeating the mistakes that have continued to deprive the host communities and the people of their benefits. The Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this yesterday while declaring open the technical session of the […]
News

Two years in office: Stakeholders give Kwara governor pass mark

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Stakeholders in the affairs of Kwara State have given Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq pass mark on his running of the affairs of the state in the last two years. Speakers at an event held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin, to mark Abdul- Razaq’s administration’s two years in office, unanimously agreed that “Kwara has never had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica