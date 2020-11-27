News

Trump: I’ll leave office if Electoral College votes for Biden

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Trump said Thursday that he would leave office if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, but also alleged “massive fraud” in the vote count and promised to keep up with his legal fight.
Asked by a reporter following a teleconference with military troops on Thanksgiving if he would leave after an unsuccessful electoral college vote, he replied, “Certainly I will. … You know that I will.”
Regarding the series of legal challenges in multiple states, Trump said: “A lot of things [are] happening between now and Jan. 20.”
“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” Trump later added.
Asked if he would consider running again on the Republican ticket in 2024, Trump said, “I don’t want to talk to 2024 yet.”
The president stated that the 2020 election results still “have a long way to go.”
Trump also revealed he’d travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to supper them in their runoff contests, reports Fox News.
He also said that people were “very disappointed we were robbed”’ in Georgia after the state certified its election results in favour of Biden.
The Trump legal team was dealt a blow this week after Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada certified their election results. A Wednesday lawsuit from attorney Sidney Powell sought to decertify Georgia’s election result and award it to Trump.
The lawsuit, which names Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger among the defendants, alleges multiple Constitutional violations, citing fact witnesses, expert witnesses and statistical impossibilities within the election results, and says tens of thousands of votes were impacted — enough to sway the state in favor of Biden.
Trump on Wednesday asserted again that he had won the election.
“This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country,” Trump said via speakerphone to the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, “And this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot.”
Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who attended the public hearing in Pennsylvania, argued that the Trump campaign has been denied the opportunity “almost uniformly” to raise concerns about voter fraud. The former mayor of New York also claimed that mail-in ballots were the “primary device” used to carry out the alleged fraud.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Obi mourns Ayo Fasanmi, Sam Momah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator and leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi and the former minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah, both of who died on Wednesday 29 July 2020.   Condoling with the Fasanmi Family, the government and […]
News

APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

T he immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was […]
News

Foreign Affairs officials spend N248m in Germany without approval

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Republic of Germany have allegedly spent N248 million without the approval of the National Assembly. This information was contained in a query issued by the Auditor General of Federation, Anthony Anyine, against the Nigeria’s embassy in Germany. The Auditor General, in a petition submitted to the Senate Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: