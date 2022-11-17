News

Trump: I’ll run for president in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has launched his third bid for the White House, declaring: “America’s comeback starts right now.” At his Florida estate, he said: “We have to save our country.” Trump’s announcement comes as some fellow Republicans blame him for the party’s lacklustre performance in last week’s midterm elections, reports the BBC. President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump two years ago, has said he may run for re-election in 2024. Speaking to an invited crowd from the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach on Tuesday night, Trump, 76, said: “We are a nation in decline. “For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair.”

 

