Trump in trouble over mob invasion of Capitol

Pelosi: We'll impeach President

Facebook, Twitter slam indefinite ban on his accounts

President Donald Trump appears to have landed in big trouble and risks removal from office following Wednesday’s invasion of the Capitol by thousands of his supporters. The mob, some of whom were reportedly armed, breached the security at Capitol Hill, Washington DC, storming the legislative chambers as the United States Congress was certifying the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president respectively.

The protesters were aggrieved about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and were desperate to halt the final vote count and smooth transition of power. Although the invasion led to an armed standoff for several hours, a curfew in DC and a lockdown on the Capitol, the Congress later reconvened to confirm the Electoral Votes and Biden’s triumph over Trump. Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Trump was reportedly enraged about perceived betrayals, as a number of his key aides resigned their appointments in protest.

Prominent among those who resigned were U.S. Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao; Mick Mulvaney, the former White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, who stepped down as special envoy to Northern Ireland; Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff to First Lady; Sarah Matthews, White House Deputy Press Secretary and John Costello, the Commerce Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Security.

Similarly, Ryan Tully, Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, has resigned from the National Security Council, while Tyler Goodspeed, the Acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers at the White House, has also submitted his resignation. Several other presidential aides were said to be weighing the difficult options of either throwing in the towel or staying back to avoid instability at the White House in the remaining two weeks of the turbulent regime.

In the wake of the invasion and subsequent provocative tweets from Trump, social media giants like Facebook and Twitterblocked his accounts for a limited period, ostensibly to prevent him from making further statements that could incite more violence. However, on Thursday, an indefinite ban was placed on Trump’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to forestall any untoward postings. Chief Executive of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg said the invasion of the Capitol after Trump addressed his supporters earlier in the day was an indication that worse things could happen if Trump was allowed unfettered use of his social media handles.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Zuckerberg said. Meanwhile, some Democrats have kick-started conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment – an extraordinary measure that would remove the president before his term expires on January 20.

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, on Thursday, called for the immediate impeachment of Trump, saying the president “should not hold office one day longer”. Schumer said that what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday was an insurrection against the United States and blamed President Trump for allegedly inciting the violence. “This President should not hold office one day longer.

The quickest and most effective way, it can be done today, to remove this president from office will be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refused to stand up, congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump,” Schumer said. House Leader, Nancy Pelosi threw her weight behind Schumer. “I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the Vice President to remove this President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi said.

“If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people.” The Senate minority leader’s statement came after Adam Kinzinger, a Republican House of Representatives member from Illinois made a similar call.

“Sadly, yesterday it became clear that the President not only abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people’s house, he invoked and inflamed passions that gave fuel to the insurrection we saw here.

“It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked,” Kinzinger said in a video message. President-elect Biden described Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, as one of the darkest days in the history of the country and an assault on democracy. Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was introducing nominees for his Justice Department, called the Trump supporters who forced their way into the Capitol building “domestic terrorists”.

“Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic,” Biden said. “The past four years we have had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done. “He unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy from the outset, and yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack,” Biden said.

At the event, Biden told his nominees to be loyal to the Constitution not to him as President. Earlier on Thursday, former U.S. Attorney-General, William Barr, spoke out against the President for “orchestrating” Wednesday’s mob action. “Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable. The President’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters,” he said.

