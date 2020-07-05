Trump Jr.’s girlfriend tests positive

One of President Donald Trump’s top campaign fundraisers – and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr. – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in South Dakota hours before Trump gave a speech at Mount Rushmore.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump Victory Finance Committee, which Guilfoyle chairs.

“She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events.”

