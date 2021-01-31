News

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers a week before trial

Former US President Donald Trump has abruptly parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin.
The former president will no longer be working with South Carolina Attorney Butch Bowers and his Associates.
Three other lawyers associated with the team, Josh Howard of North Carolina and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris of South Carolina, also parted ways with Trump, another source said.
A source close to the former president described the change as a “mutual decision” between the parties.
Another source said Trump had differences with Bowers over strategy ahead of the trial.
Trump’s former top lawyer, Jay Sekulow, who represented him at his first impeachment trial, will not be taking part in this trial
It is not clear who will be representing Trump, with several options now off the table.
The Senate trial is scheduled to start on February 9. Regardless of who represents Trump, not enough GOP senators have shown an inclination to convict him.
Trump is facing charges that he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. which left at least three persons dead.

