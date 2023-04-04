Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges during a court hearing in New York on Tuesday.

The former US president was accused of falsifying records to conceal crimes in the almost hour-long hearing.

Judge Juan Merchan did not issue a gag order – but asked both sides to be mindful of their language and rhetoric, reports the BBC.

At one point the judge reminded the former president- very kindly and respectfully but also firmly – that if he or any defendant behaved in an unruly or disruptive manner, they might lose the right to be present at their trial.

At another point, as they were making their arguments, prosecutors mentioned that the defendant – Trump – “has made threatening posts on social media”.

They referenced social media posts from Trump including one that warned of potential “death and destruction” if he faced criminal charges.

The prosecution said they were of concern in these proceedings.

The court filing said the former president: “with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise.”

The charges against Trump are all Class E felonies. That is the lowest category of felony offence in New York and carries a maximum prison sentence of four years per count.

Falsifying business records is usually prosecuted as a misdemeanour.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is escalating the charge by alleging the offence was committed in order to conceal or commit another crime.

Trump has pleaded not guilty on all the charges

Trump – running for the presidency in 2024 – was then released after the almost hour-long hearing and then flew back to Florida.

