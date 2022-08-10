News

Trump refuses to answer questions in New York probe

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former US President Donald Trump has said he declined to answer questions as part of a New York investigation into his family’s business practices.

Trump appeared at the New York attorney general’s office on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

State officials accuse the Trump Organisation of misleading authorities about the value of its assets in order to get favourable loans and tax breaks.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has described the civil investigation as a witch-hunt.

An hour after he was pictured arriving at the Manhattan office where he was questioned under oath, Trump released a statement in which he criticised New York Attorney General Letitia James and the broader investigation.

“Years of work and tens of millions of dollars have been spent on this long simmering saga, and to no avail,” he said. “I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

His deposition comes just days after the FBI executed an unprecedented search warrant at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as part of a separate investigation that is reportedly linked to his handling of classified material.

While the attorney general’s investigation is a civil one, a parallel investigation is being carried out by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office which could result in criminal charges.

Legal analysts suggest Trump may have declined to answer questions on Wednesday because his answers could have been used against him in that criminal investigation. The former president invoked the Fifth Amendment, which protects people from being compelled to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case.

Ms James’s office have said that the depositions – a legal term that means testimony not given in court – were among the last remaining investigative procedures left to be carried out.

Once the investigation concludes, the attorney general could then decide to bring a lawsuit seeking financial penalties against Trump or his company.

The attorney general had sought Trump’s deposition – and that of two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr – for more than six months while the family resisted subpoenas through the New York court system.

Lawyers for Trump had also attempted to sue Ms James in a bid to prevent her from questioning the former president and his children.

But in February, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled that all three must all sit for depositions. Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr were questioned earlier this month.

The judge said the investigation had uncovered “copious evidence of possible financial fraud” giving the attorney general a “clear right” to question under oath the former president and two of his children involved in the business.

Ms James hailed the judge’s decision as a victory, saying that “justice has prevailed”.

The investigation, which was first opened in 2019, seeks to prove that Trump and the Trump Organisation misrepresented the value of assets in order to obtain favourable loans and tax breaks. The alleged fraud is said to have taken place before Trump took office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Transcorp Hotels hard hit by impact of COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused the African hotel and tourism industry to lose over $50bn in revenue. Amid this, Transcorp Hotels Plc has suffered unprecedented losses and is looking to restructure the business strategy of its hotels and optimize its operations. The management of Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced that it will be […]
News

#EndSARS: Wase meets Service Chiefs, promises justice, fairplay

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured that the House would ensure that justice is served to all those affected by the #EndSARS protest. Wase gave the assurance on Monday when he met with all the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the National Assembly. The […]
News

NGX Group launches new brand identity, website

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, a leading integrated market infrastructure group in Africa, yesterday announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and website. The launch of the new identity followed the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the resulting creation of the non-operating holding company NGX Group Plc and its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica