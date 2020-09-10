Trump responds to claims he deliberately played down coronavirus outbreak

Donald Trump has defended his approach in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic following claims he admitted he was playing down the US outbreak.

According to Rage, a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, the US president appeared to understand the threat of COVID-19 as he was telling the nation it was no worse than the flu, reports Sky News.

“This is deadly stuff,” Trump is quoted as saying on 7 February. “Its also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

On 19 March, Woodward says Trump told him: “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Asked about the remarks during a White House briefing on Wednesday, Trump said he attempted to avoid panic in the US in the weeks after the first cases were recorded.

He said: “We have to show calm. [I’m] certainly I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy.

“We don’t want to go around screaming, ‘Look at this, look at this.'”

The book also claims that the president was told that coronavirus would be “the biggest national security threat” he would face during his term in office.

Democratic presidential candidate has said Trump’s reported comments were “beyond despicable”.

Speaking at a rally in Michigan, Biden said: “It was a life and death betrayal of the American people. It’s beyond despicable. It’s a dereliction of duty, a disgrace.

“He knew how deadly it was. He knew and purposely played it down. Worse, he lied.”

The US has had the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in the world, with more than 6.3 million confirmed cases, and more than 190,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Woodward conducted 18 interviews with Trump for the book. Other revelations include Trump’s disparaging remarks about U.S. military leaders. He drew criticism this week following reports that he had denigrated fallen military personnel and veterans.

In Woodward’s book, an aide to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis heard Trump say in a meeting, “my fucking generals are a bunch of pussies” because they cared more about alliances than trade deals. Mattis asked the aide to document the comment in an email, the Washington Post reported.

Regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, Woodward asked Trump his views on the concept of white privilege and whether he felt isolated by that privilege from the plight of Black Americans.

“No. You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you,” Trump replied, according to media reports on the book. “Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”

