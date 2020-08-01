Business

Trump says he will ban TikTok in US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

President Donald Trump has announced he is banning the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok in the US.
He told reporters he could sign an executive order as early as Saturday.
US security officials have expressed concern that the app, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, could be used to collect the personal data of Americans, reports the BBC.
The fast-growing app has up to 80 million active monthly users in America and the ban would be a major blow for ByteDance.
“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide declined to comment on the move but said the company was “confident in the long-term success of TikTok”, the Washington Post reports.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Starved of dollars, Nigerian businesses struggle for survival

Posted on Author Reporter

As women in hairnets and anti-coronavirus masks sort through folded nappies coming off a conveyor belt, the head of the Nigerian firm they work for wonders how much longer he can afford to keep them in employment. Around 80% of the materials that go into Lagos-based diaper and sanitary towel manufacturer Wemy’s products are imported. […]
Business

Massive loan defaults threaten 50% mortgage banks’ survival

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Stakeholders seek urgent intervention Unless Federal Government’s intervention comes quickly into the housing sector, not less than 50 per cent of the nation’s mortgage banks may go into extinction by the end of first quarter in 2021. The apprehension is due to the impact of COVID-19, which has ravaged most sectors of the economy globally. […]
Business

CPS: Edo pays N81.16m to deceased civil servants’ families

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has paid the sum of N81.16 million to families of 34 deceased employees of the state public service who are enrollees of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). According to a report by Edo State Pension Bureau, another 36 deceased […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: