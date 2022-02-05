News

Trump Slams Pence, Challenges His Comments About Jan. 6

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former President Donald Trump clapped back on Friday night to comments made by his former vice president earlier in the day at a gathering of the Federalist Society in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“President Trump is wrong,” Mike Pence said, according to The Associated Press. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

Trump released a statement  through his political action committee, Save America, criticizing Pence’s statement to the crowd of conservative lawyers. He also was critical of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the press release.

“Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible,” Trump said.

“Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist. That’s why the Democrats and RINOs are working feverishly together to change the very law that Mike Pence and his unwitting advisors used on January 6 to say he had no choice.”

The former president said that he was “right and everyone knows it,” and that officials in both parties are attempting to change the rules to prevent a similar event from happening again.

“The reason they want it changed is because they now say they don’t want the Vice President to have the right to ensure an honest vote,” Trump said.

“If there is fraud or large scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislatures to figure it out,” he added. “The Dems and RINOs want to take that right away. A great opportunity lost, but not forever, in the meantime our Country is going to hell!”

*Courtesy: newsmax.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

nngx
News

NGX emerges first African Exchange to galvanize private sector in closing gender gaps

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Lists Access Bank, Sterling, Lafarge, 12 others on platform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has become the first exchange in Africa to galvanise private sector participation in closing gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship with the launch of the Nigeria2Equal Peer-Learning Platform. It is the first-of-its-kind Gender Gap Assessment Report, themed: Gender Equality in Nigeria’s Private […]
News

OAAN commends Sanwo- Olu on environment Donates Safety Jackets to LASPARK

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN, has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking appropriate steps that will not only protect the environment against the vagaries of nature and from anthropogenic causes of degradation, but which will also enhance the overall aesthetics of the state.   President of OAAN, Emmanuel Ajufo, gave this commendation […]
News

TETFund debunks alleged promotion, disbursement

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has described as false, two publications accusing the Fund of corruption in its promotion examinations and disbursements of allocated funds to beneficiary institutions.   A statement signed by the agency’s Acting Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi and madeavailableto journalistsyesterdayinAbuja, notedthat both allegations published by an online platform, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica