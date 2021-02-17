Trump slams Republican leader, McConnell

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing personal attack on fellow Republican Mitch McConnell.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” said Trump, “and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”

McConnell, who led the Senate for years, voted to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial last week, reports the BBC.

But he then attacked him as “morally responsible” for the US Capitol riot because of his election fraud “lies”.

In a speech on the Senate floor, he implied Trump should face criminal and civil litigation, because he was “still liable for everything he did while in office”.

Trump responded Tuesday with a lengthy press release targeted at the senator.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm,” it reads.

He said McConnell’s “lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality” had cost the Republicans the Senate.

The former president said he will back Republican primary challengers of his choosing.

He also stated the Republican leader “begged” for his endorsement in his own Senate race, without which Trump claimed he would have lost.

