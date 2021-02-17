News

Trump slams Republican leader, McConnell

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing personal attack on fellow Republican Mitch McConnell.
“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” said Trump, “and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”
McConnell, who led the Senate for years, voted to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial last week, reports the BBC.
But he then attacked him as “morally responsible” for the US Capitol riot because of his election fraud “lies”.
In a speech on the Senate floor, he implied Trump should face criminal and civil litigation, because he was “still liable for everything he did while in office”.
Trump responded Tuesday with a lengthy press release targeted at the senator.
“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm,” it reads.
He said McConnell’s “lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality” had cost the Republicans the Senate.
The former president said he will back Republican primary challengers of his choosing.
He also stated the Republican leader “begged” for his endorsement in his own Senate race, without which Trump claimed he would have lost.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG releases N10bn for vaccines’ production

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Ministry of Finance has released N10 billion to support domestic vaccines production to tackle COVID-19 in the country. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) COVID-19 briefing yesterday in Abuja. Ehanire said: “The Ministry of Finance has released N10 billion to support domestic vaccine production. “While we […]
News

Court freezes bank accounts of #EndSARS promoters

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests. The request, granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, was filed by the CBN on October 20. Some of the affected individuals […]
News

Reps probe CBN for alleged $500m illegal spending

Posted on Author By Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives Tursday resolved to investigate the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for engaging in extra budgetary spending of over $500 million from the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme Fund.   It is also to look into the spending by the CBN and the ministry over another extra-budgetary spending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica