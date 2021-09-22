News

Trump sues niece, NY Times over tax story

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former US President Donald Trump is suing his niece and the New York Times over a 2018 article that alleged he was involved in “dubious tax schemes”.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, accuses Mary Trump and newspaper reporters of being “engaged in an insidious plot” to obtain confidential documents, reports the BBC.

It alleges that Ms Trump, 56, breached a settlement agreement barring her from disclosing the documents.

She revealed herself as the source of the story in a tell-all memoir in 2020.

Ms Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president’s older brother who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Trump has consistently rejected the claims made in his niece’s book – Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man – and unsuccessfully sued to try to block its publication.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit filed in a state court accused New York Times journalists Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner of contacting and working with Trump’s niece as part of a “personal vendetta” against him.

“A group of journalists with the New York Times, in the middle of an extensive crusade to obtain Donald J Trump’s confidential tax records, relentlessly sought out his niece Mary… and convinced her to smuggle the records out of her attorney’s office,” the lawsuit reads.

It alleges that Trump “suffered significant damages” and states that he is seeking compensation of no less than $100m (£73m).

In her book, Ms Trump describes how she supplied tax documents to the New York Times, which were used to form part of a 14,000 word investigative article into Trump’s “dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents”.

One of the reporters named in the lawsuit, Ms Craig, tweeted in response to the allegations: “I knocked on Mary Trump’s door. She opened it. I think they call that journalism.”

A New York Times spokeswoman, Danielle Rhoades Ha, said the newspaper’s coverage of Trump’s taxes “helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject of overriding public interest”, and that the lawsuit was “an attempt to silence independent news organisations”.

Last year, Ms Trump filed her own lawsuit accusing Trump and two family members of fraud and conspiracy, alleging that the then-president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and brother Robert Trump – who died last August – cheated her out of an inheritance.

That case is still pending.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

New survey reveals impact of COVID-19 on gig workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A mission-oriented firm, with portfolio investments throughout Africa, has published the impact of covid-19 on gig workers. The report published by Flourish tracks the experiences of gig workers, including those who use digital platforms such as e-hailing or delivery apps, to learn more about how they are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The South African […]
News

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi and the four assailants were killed along with two security guards and a police officer in the operation to secure the complex, police have said. The gunmen attacked the stock exchange grounds, in Pakistan’s financial capital, with grenades and guns on Monday […]
News Top Stories

PPPRA hands off monthly fixing of petrol price

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa

Marketers to determine product rate   Job losses, transfers loom at agency   Students protest fuel, electricity tariff hike   The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has said the monthly price band for petrol pump price  would no longer be given, as marketers were now responsible for the pump price of the product. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica