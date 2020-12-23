News

Trump supporters to hold virtual ‘second inauguration’ on Jan. 20

Thousands of supporters have pledged to attend a virtual “second inauguration” for President Trump, who lost his bid for a second term, at the same time President-elect Joe Biden is slated to be sworn in on January 20.
The event, being organised through Facebook, triggered a disclaimer by the social media site: “Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on Jan. 20, 2021.”
Despite this, more than 60,000 people have said they will attend the event in support of Trump, who has refused to concede to Biden nearly two months after the election, reports Fox News.
A former Trump campaign supporter, Evi Kokalari-Angelakis, will be co-hosting the gathering, according to the Facebook group.
Kokalari blasted Facebook’s flag of the event in a post, arguing, “Our voting rights are under attack! So is our freedom of speech! And FB’s disclaimer on this post, proves just that,” according to reports by the Independent.
Trump is still entrenched in lawsuits across battleground states peddling so-far unsuccessful claims that there was widespread election fraud.
Trump’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on whether he’d be participating in the virtual event. To date, he has also not confirmed whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration outside the U.S. Capitol building.

