News

Trump team downplays sensitive files at Mar-a-Lago

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawyers for Donald Trump have argued that the storage of sensitive files at his Florida home “should have never been cause for alarm”.

His legal team said the FBI search this month was “unprecedented, unnecessary, and legally unsupported”.

Their filing comes on the eve of a court hearing aboutTrump’s call for a third-party official to oversee the evidence taken from Mar-a-Lago, reports the BBC.

Officials say the search was necessary due to obstruction by the Trump team.

The 19-page legal filing posted by the former president’s team on Wednesday night did not respond to the justice department claims of obstruction.

Upon leaving office, US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to the National Archives, which maintains historic White House records.

Trump’s legal team contended he had been engaged in a “standard give-and-take” with the National Archives over the return of his files when the search warrant was executed.

“There is no question… that the matters before this court centre around the possession, by a president, of his own presidential records,” says the court filing.

His lawyers argue: “The notion that Presidential records would contain sensitive information should have never been cause for alarm.”

The court filing came less than 24 hours after the justice department alleged that Trump’s aides had probably tried to conceal secret documents inside the West Palm Beach estate.

A National Archives team visited the seafront golf club in January and retrieved 15 boxes of White House records that contained “highly classified reports”, said the filing.

The justice department began investigations which found evidence that “dozens of additional boxes” probably containing sensitive material still remained at Mar-a-Lago.

On June 3, three FBI agents and a justice department lawyer arrived at Mar-a-Lago to collect materials, but were “explicitly prohibited” by Trump’s representatives from searching any boxes inside a storage room at the property, according to the 54-page filing.

Evidence was also found that records were “likely concealed and removed” from the storage area and that efforts were “likely taken” to obstruct the investigation, officials said.

On Thursday, a judge will hold a hearing on whether an independent legal official known as a special master should be appointed to oversee the evidence and determine whether any of it is protected under executive privilege – a rule which shields some presidential documents.

The justice department has argued that a special master is not necessary, given that it says most of the evidence has already been inspected by investigators.

In Wednesday’s court papers, Trump’s lawyers accused the justice department of “gratuitously” including a photograph in its Tuesday filing of “allegedly classified materials” that had been “pulled from a container and spread across the floor for dramatic effect”.

“Left unchecked, the DOJ will impugn, leak, and publicize selective aspects of their investigation,” Trump’s lawyers wrote, arguing why a special master was necessary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Guber Election an improvement from previous elections, says CTA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*commends INEC, Security Agencies, Voters for peaceful polls Election observer group, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has said the conduct Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election showed a tremendous improvement from previous elections. The group said overall performance of security agencies as well as the BVAS machines deployed by INEC showed the country is making […]
News

FG arraigns HEDA Chairman, Suraju over alleged cyberstalking

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, for allegedly cyberstalking former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, SAN. Suraju was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja a on a 2-count amended charge. Salihu Bagudu, from office of […]
News

Interswitch postpones Annual SPAK National Competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Based on due considerations for the health, safety and general well-being of thousands of young students and the other categories of stakeholders involved in the national qualifying examinations, Masterclasses and national science competitions across Nigeria and Kenya annually, Interswitch Group have taken the difficult, howbeit, necessary and pragmatic decision to move the activities planned for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica