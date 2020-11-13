News

Trump: 'Time will tell who will be in the White House in January'

*Praises success of Operation Warp Speed

Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White House in January, in his first public address for a week
Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, he said his administration would not go into lockdown, reports Sky News.
He added: “Whatever happens in the future who knows… which administration will be… I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration won’t go into lockdown.”
It appeared to be the first time Trump has not insisted he won the election.
Speaking about the coronavirus response, Trump said: “This administration will not be going to a lockdown… whatever happens in the future – who knows which administration it’ll be, I guess time will tell – but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”
The president has so far refused to concede the election. Though he has taken to Twitter many times since the 3 November election to insist that he will contest the result, today’s Rose Garden event is only the second public appearance he has made since last week, and he took a muted tone to deliver his coronavirus update.
Trump also praised the success of Operation Warp Speed.
“No medical breakthrough of this scope or magnitude has ever been achieved this rapidly,” he said, giving credit for the development of a vaccine to his administration. Earlier this month, the drug giant Pfizer announced breakthrough results of its vaccine candidate, which showed 90% effectiveness against the virus, according to early analysis.
Pfizer did not receive Operation Warp Speed funding for research, but did sign an agreement for distribution of doses through the programme.
Trump again referred to Covid-19 as the ‘China virus’ – something the president has repeatedly said since the start of the pandemic, as the virus was first detected in China.
“Operation Warp Speed is unequalled and unrivaled anywhere in the world,” he said. “It’s been an incredible effort.”
He would authorise the vaccine for emergency use, Trump said.

