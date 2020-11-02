Trump to Boko Haram: Keep off U.S. citizens

President Donald Trump of the United States has issued a stern warning to Boko Haram and other terrorist groups operating in Nigeria, to desist from abducting and taking hostage, American citizens living in the country.

The warning came a day after the U.S. military rescued an American citizen, Philip Walton (27), who was earlier abducted around Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Niger and held hostage by the terrorists inside Nigeria.

Trump, in a statement issued from the White House, said the rescue operation by U.S. Special Forces which reportedly saw the elimination of six of the seven terrorists, should serve as a “stark warning to them and their allies who kidnap people for ransom with impunity.

“Last night, at my direction, the United States military conducted a successful operation to rescue an American hostage in Nigeria, kidnapped just 96 hours earlier. United States Special Forces executed a daring night-time operation to rescue their fellow American with exceptional skill, precision, and bravery. No United States Service members were harmed.

The former hostage is currently in good health and has been reunited with his family. “Securing the freedom of Americans held in captivity abroad has been a top national security priority of my administration. Since the beginning of my administration, we have rescued over 55 hostages and detainees in more than 24 countries.

Today’s operation should serve as a stark warning to terrorists and criminal thugs who mistakenly believe they can kidnap Americans with impunity,” Trump said. Walton was abducted from his farm in Massalata, in Southern Niger, by a six-man armed gang who reportedly rode to his residence on three motorcycles. The American had lived in Massalata for two years, raising camels. The assailants found him in his backyard and asked him for money.

Walton dipped his hand into his pocket and brought out $40 bill which he offered them, but they rejected the sum for being too meagre.

He was subsequently overpowered alongside the rest of his household. Before taking him away, the rest members of his family were tied up to prevent them from taking any action that will alert the police immediately.

But about four hours later, his family members managed to break loose from the ropes that had been used to tie them and they alerted security operatives in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic which triggered off the search.

New Telegraph gathered that the rescue mission was undertaken by elite commandos of the U.S. military to free the U.S. citizen, Walton, before his abductors could get far. The operation, it was learnt, involved the governments of the U.S., Niger and Nigeria working together to rescue the hostage.

The elite Navy Seal Team Six carried out the rescue mission and killed all but one of the seven captors, according to officials with direct knowledge about the operation.

“They were all dead before they knew what happened,” a source said. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction of the American who was later rescued, the incident had all the familiar trademarks of Boko Haram, the dreaded terrorist group operating in Nigeria.

In recent times, Boko Haram had worked closely with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) even as Al Qaeda has been reported to have started making inroads into the country.

Hours after the rescue operation, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had renewed the commitment of the Trump administration to the safe return of all American citizens held hostage anywhere in the world. Pompeo attributed the success of the rescue operation on the bravery of the U.S. Army and its intelligence professionals.

“We delivered on that commitment in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warrior rescued a U.S. citizen after a group of armed men took him hostage across the border in Niger.

“Thanks to the extraordinary courage and capabilities of our military, the support of our intelligence professionals, and our diplomatic efforts, the hostage will be reunited with his family. We will never abandon any American taken hostage,” Pompeo said. In recent years, Boko Haram and other terrorist groups have abducted hundreds of people and collected millions of dollars in ransom payments.

The U.S. government has consistently criticised Nigeria and other countries for paying ransom to the terror groups operating around the Sahel region. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as an international embarrassment, the swift operation by the U.S. to rescue her citizen held hostage by bandits on Nigerian soil.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that in April this year, the Chadian President Idris Deby, personally led his troops to rout out insurgents and freed Nigerian territories and soldiers held captive by terrorists in northern part of Borno State.

According to the party, this showed the failure of the APC-led Federal Government to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the country.

“It is indeed grossly disconcerting that under our Commander-in-Chief, a General, who had consistently promised to lead from the front, it took a foreign country to come on our soil to rescue their citizen, while hordes of our citizens are reportedly being held, tortured and killed in various kidnappers and insurgents’ dens in various parts of our nation,” PDP regretted.

The party noted that the fact that other countries with competent and determined leadership have successfully dislodged and vanquished bandits on the Nigerian soil “highlight the incompetence, lack of honesty and want of will power on the part of the Buhari administration to effectively secure our nation.”

The PDP, however, commended the courage and sacrifices of Nigerian troops who are daily risking their lives in the front to safeguard the nation against the insurgents despite the challenges they face, and called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country at this trying time.

