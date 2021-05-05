Reporter

News

Buhari blames middlemen, traders for high food prices

Posted on

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the sudden spiral in food prices in the country on the activities of middlemen and traders, who serve as links between farmers and consumers in the value chain. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed concerns over the rising prices […]
News

Myanmar coup: Police use water cannon as thousands strike

Posted on

  Police in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw have used water cannon on workers conducting a nationwide strike against a military coup. Thousands are taking part in a third day of street protests, calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and for democracy to be restored. It comes a day after […]
News Top Stories

Northern women to Buhari: Rescue Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu, others too

Posted on

Northern Women groups under the Leah Sharibu Foundation and Women Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State Chapter, has given President Muhammadu Buhari one week to rescue the remaining 112 Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others still in captivity of Boko Haram before Christmas. President, Leah Foundation Dr. Gloria Puldu, issued the ultimatum during […]

