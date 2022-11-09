News

Trump’s Ex-Spokesperson, Sarah Sanders, Elected Arkansas Gov

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Donald Trump’s former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders won Tuesday’s gubernatorial race in heavily Republican Arkansas, US media projected.

She had been favored to beat Democrat Chris Jones in the southern state that her father, who ran twice for the Republican presidential nomination, governed from 1996 to 2007.

Sanders, 40, ran a campaign that lambasted President Joe Biden, a moderate Democrat, as “radical,” and like Republicans across the country hammered Democrats on issues including inflation, border policies, and crime.

She said she was “ready to join the coalition of strong conservative governors defending our freedom and empowering our people.”

As the top spokesperson at the Trump White House Sanders was routinely criticized for perpetuating untruths when answering journalists’ questions.

A mother of three children, Sanders frequently discussed her family and religious faith while working in the press room.

When she departed the post in 2019, Trump praised her as a “warrior,” and later said she would be “fantastic” as Arkansas governor.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Private jets: NCAA loses $15m to illicit operations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Wole Shadare Jet ownership number shrinks   Illegal aircraft charter operators are in for a tough time as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has vowed to wield the big stick against the offenders and those de-  scribed as “black market operators.”   The activities of these operators, according to the aviation regulatory body, may […]
News

UK needs further curbs to get COVID-19 under control, minister says

Posted on Author Reporter

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government needs to impose further COVID-19 restrictions and the risk of spreading the virus is higher in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday. “The purpose of these measures is to get the virus under control,” Dowden told Sky. “The point of moving to this […]
News

Reps pass N17.12trn 2022 budget, raises oil benchmark to $62 per barrel

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

*Exchange rate at N410.15 to $1 …Empowers EFCC, NFIU to utilise 10% of recoveries The House of Representatives Tuesday passed the 2022 Appropriations Bill raising the initial estimates from N16.39 trillion to 17.12 trillion. The approval was given after the consideration of the report of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation presented by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica