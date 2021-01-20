News

Trump’s farewell: ‘We did what we came to do’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US President Donald Trump has made his farewell address before leaving office, saying: “We did what we came to do – and so much more.”
In a video posted on YouTube, he said he took on “the tough battles, the hardest fights… because that’s what you elected me to do”.
Trump has still not fully accepted the result of last November’s election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, reports  the BBC.
Biden will be sworn in as president on Wednesday.
The last two weeks of Trump’s term have been dominated by the fallout from the deadly riot on Capitol Hill, when a mob of his supporters stormed Congress, seeking to overturn the election result.
“Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated,” Trump said in his video, in which he did not acknowledge his successor by name.
What else did Trump say?
Trump himself has been impeached for “incitement of insurrection” over the attack and will face trial in the Senate after he leaves office. If convicted, he could be barred from standing for public office.
He is the first president in US history to be impeached twice. At his first trial, he was cleared on charges relating to dealings with Ukraine by the majority from his own Republican Party.
The politically motivated violence has overshadowed the growing toll from the coronavirus pandemic, in which more than 400,000 Americans have died and 24 million have been infected.
In his message, Trump said his administration built “the greatest economy in the history of the world”.
US stock markets have rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index up 42% in 2020, and the wider S&P 500 up 15%.
However, the rest of the economy is facing more of a struggle. Employers cut jobs in December, ending a string of job gains. Retail sales have dropped in recent months, while jobless claims rise.
“Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation,” Trump said.
He leaves office with an approval rating of 34%, a record low for a departing president.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Umahi orders arrest of persons circulating fake video

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Herders: We’re not under attack in Ebonyi   Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday ordered the arrest of circulators of a video on social media that Fulani herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of the state. Umahi said at a news conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, that the video was faked. He […]
News

PSC: A’Court nullifies provision of Police Act 2020

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that “the Court of Appeal has declared that the Police Act 2020, enacted in September this year as it affects the constitutional mandate of the Commission is unconstitutional and void”. According to the Commission, the appellate court held that the said provision of the Act was in conflict […]
News

Group to honour insulted Daily Trust journalist

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

A Zamfara State-based political group, Sha,’aya’u Sarkin-Fawa Foundation, has expressed its intention to give an award of ‘Resilient Journalist’ to Mr. Eyo Charles, the Media Trust Correspondent in Cross River State, who was insulted recently by Femi Fani-Kayode.   This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin-Fawa and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica