Trump’s son, Barron, had coronavirus, says First Lady

US President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed.

Mrs Trump said her “fear came true” when Barron tested positive for Covid-19.

But, she said, “luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.”

Both the president and first lady also tested positive for coronavirus – as well as other White House staff – but have since recovered, reports the BBC.

An event at the White House on September 26, for the president’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice, is thought to be the root of the localised outbreak.

The White House press secretary, former Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway and two senators were among the people around the president who tested positive for the virus.

The US has recorded more than 7.8 million coronavrius cases and 216,000 deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

Mrs Trump revealed Barron’s positive test result in an essay entitled “My Personal Experience with Covid-19”, published on the White House website.

After she and the president received their positive results two weeks ago, she said “naturally, my mind went immediately to our son.”

Mrs Trump said it was a “great relief” when Barron initially tested negative, but she said she kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” she said, adding that Barron exhibited no symptoms.

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together,” she wrote.

The first lady also reflected on her own diagnosis. She said she experienced a “roller coaster of symptoms”, including body aches, a cough and fatigue.

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” she wrote.

She also said the “most impactful part” of her recovery was “the opportunity to reflect on many things – family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are.”

Mrs Trump said she would be resuming her duties as soon as she could.

President Trump – who spent three days at a hospital receiving treatment after his positive Covid-19 diagnosis – returned to the campaign trail on Monday, telling supporters he felt “powerful”.

His personal doctor said on Sunday that he was no longer a Covid transmission risk to others.

There are only weeks to go before the November 3 US presidential election.

