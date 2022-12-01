Trust deficit as bane of Africans’ tax records

Member countries of African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) concluded their 7th general assembly session recently where they lamented that the continent’s tax compliance level still remained a far cry from what it should be, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The global economy continues to remain weak in the last three years due mainly to COVID-19 disruptions and, lately, the Russia/Ukraine war. The impacts of the two global developments have optimally constrained the revenue space available to both developed and emerging economies. Consequently, nations on both sides of the divide (developed and emerging nations) are resorting to tight budgetary implementation for lack of resources. While advanced nations are resilient with minimal disruptions as they are able to explore efficient tax-paying cultures entrenched in their systems, it’s a different scenario with developing African nations. In Africa, tax payments are not seen as part of citizens’ obligations. This is due to a persistent trust deficit on the part of tax payers in relation to the transparent utilisation of tax revenue for infrastructure and social developments.

ATAF as Africa’s rallying point

To bridge the trust deficit gap and restore tax payers’ confidence in the transparent utilisation of tax proceeds, the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) via its various fora has been advocating for a fiscal social contract. The fiscal social contract in tax administration hinges on the willingness of the citizens to pay tax in return for the provision of public services.

Challenges relating to tax administration in Africa are tackled through the ATAF. The Forum held its 7th General Assembly Conference last month in Lagos. The conference drew 498 registered delegates from 53 countries, including the heads of tax administrations from 39 African countries; multinational organisations such as the African Union Commission, the United Nations, the World Bank Group, and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development; an inter-governmental mining forum; the International Budget Partnership; the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS; the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation; and regional tax administrations such as: the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators; Inter-American Centre of Tax Administrations, Exchange and Research Centre for Leaders of Tax Administrations (CREDAF); West African Tax Administration Forum, Network of Tax Organizations(WATAF); and development partners including Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Ford Foundation, Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), African Development Bank (AfDB), Addis Tax Initiative (ATI); and members from the Academia, Civil Society.

Themed, “Rethinking Revenue Strategies: The Human Face of Taxation,” experts and tax administrators from the continent interrogated tax compliance issues amid citizens’ complacent disposition.Tackling tax apathy via fiscal social contract. There is no doubt that African nations are experiencing a high level of tax apathy from their citizens. Unlike in advanced nations where citizens willingly comply with tax obligations with no form of coercion, the willing tax compliance rule is an exception in most African countries.

Most African citizens do not see tax payment as a necessary obligation. Speaking at the conference, Mr. Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and President of Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA), emphasised the importance of government at all levels engendering public confidence and trust by providing value for taxpayers’ money. Recalling the effects of unprecedented global shocks caused by COVID-19 and exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, which resulted in a significant revenue drop for African nations, Nami called for adopting new strategies that are less dependent on external factors, with taxation as the most reliable and efficient revenue source available to African countries, which are facing a trust deficit.

“The fiscal social contract, which hinges on the willingness of the citizens to pay tax in return for the provision of public service, is a clarion call on the government at all levels in Africa to rethink governance. “In my view, if we must transform our tax system and enhance revenue collection in Africa, there is a need for the government at all levels to engender public confidence and trust in government by providing value for taxpayers’ money.

“More importantly, the government should

reconsider how projects are reported in the public space and the expected impact they will have on the tax-paying culture. Such reports, according to Nami, should be communicated to convey the idea that taxpayers’ money is used to fund infrastructural projects,” he noted.

ATAF Executive Secretary, Logan Wort, said while tax administrations have obligations to collect taxes as enshrined in the national laws, it was also important to keep in mind the social contract between the government and the people. He said: “Government in this instance is not limited to the revenue authority, as there should be a whole of government approach to accountable, transparent, and effective use of mobilised revenue.” Importantly, research shows that in countries with established public services, tax compliance is highest. When governments provide for their own, they are, therefore, incentivised to do their part.

Fulfillment of the social contract will enhance tax morale and voluntary compliance, thus facilitating the people’s development and fostering state building in Africa. Also consistent with the FIRS Chairman’s advocacy for the value of taxpayers’ money was the remark made by Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State. Despite global and domestic challenges, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had been able to embark on developmental projects with funds generated from internally. “Over the past few years and despite the documented global challenges, we have made notable developmental strides, relying mostly on internally generated revenue as the primary source of funding. “We have, among others, embarked on major transformational infrastructure projects cutting across transport, health, education, agriculture, technology, and so on.

“These major infrastructural interventions he pointed out are designed to improve the quality of life of our citizens and reengineer the economic growth and development trajectory with the improved productivity of our citizenry, which invariably improves our tax-generating abilities.

Way out

The two-day conference didn’t wind down without offering solutions to tackling tax apathy in the Africa region by engendering citizens’ confidence in the system. Participants noted that in discussing tax and development in Africa, there was a need to improve conditions for domestic resource mobilisation.

They recognised that the social contract between the government and the public must be evident through improved public services to reinforce accountability and transparency and, in the process, build public trust. The assembly implored countries to prioritise the effective use of resources in a manner where the public can feel the positive impact of sustainable development projects funded by tax revenues.

They said that by doing so, it would sustain confidence and belief in the social contract and improve tax compliance with the multiplier effect of making revenue available for development financing. Besides, participants reckon that taxpayers’ willingness to pay tax is dependent on several factors, including their perception that the government is legitimate and that it treats citizens fairly, especially their perception that all liable taxpayers pay their taxes. They noted that tax morale was higher in situations where taxpayers do not pay bribes for services and trust the tax administration. Participants agreed that the role of tax administration as primary interlocutors is an important component of the social contract.

Last line

In Africa, tax compliance is still a long way off. The absence of a social contract between tax payers and authorities on the judicious and transparent utilisation of tax proceeds is a factor. It’s ATAF’s responsibility to ensure member countries on the Forum subscribe to the fiscal social contract mantra.

