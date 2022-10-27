News

Trust: Essential in promoting Nigeria’s e-commerce

It truly takes trust for brands to excel and have customers’ loyalty. Businesses without a history of consistency in excellent customer service hardly compete favourably with others who take the lead in ensuring customers’ satisfaction.

Some e-commerce start-ups in Nigeria have tried to make a name for themselves and are judged differently by the population they serve. This is why some customers will prefer them over their counterparts.

Since its inception in 2019, leading business to business e-commerce firm, Alerzo has continued to redefine the face of e-commerce in Nigeria in the informal retail sector especially with the level of trust it has garnered among manufacturers, distributors and informal retailers.

The tech frim founded by Adewale Opaleye keeps allaying the fears of doing business, as it has been able to build its own softwares that help customers to place orders online or through phone calls for goods.

Not stopping at helping its customers to make orders and payments, Alerzo’s self-owned fleet of vehicles make deliveries of the fast moving goods possible within four hours of order, even in hardly accessible areas.

Alerzo also helps its customers to keep tabs of their profits through the Veedez app even as they earn extra income operating Alerzo’s PoS terminals.

With the high level of trust and innovative services it provides that address hitches in B2B operations, Alerzo remains endearing in the e-commerce space.

As Opaleye puts it: ‘‘I founded Alerzo Nigeria to address most of the challenges that face informal retailers in Nigeria. I am happy that, in three years of operations, Alerzo has deployed technology in addressing the challenges of the informal retailers who are on our platform.

“As a tech-driven B2B e-commerce platform, Alerzo provides warehousing and fulfilment solutions to suppliers while also delivering ordered goods at free cost to retailers. Alerzo has been providing free delivery services to retailers for over two years. More than 400 vehicles and 40 warehouses are owned by individual B2B e-commerce firms in Nigeria through which we serve thousands of retailers on our respective platforms.’’

 

