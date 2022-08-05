News

Trust TV: Sanwo-Olu urges FG to respect press freedom

Following thesanction levelledagainstTrust TV, MultiChoice and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has advised the Federal Government to respect press freedom. Speaking at a workshop organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu saidtheFederalGovernment should allow relevant media bodies to sanction anymedia house that operated outside the tenets of the profession. His words: “But the secondsideof itisaroundcorporate governance and I think thePresidenthasmentioned it.

I’ve been a keen watcherof what has happened in your space in the last two weeks, where NBC sanctioned the BBC over some video that they did. “There has been fallout over the video and where the tiny line lies in reporting such issues. And just this morning again, we also heard about the ban on Trust TV, MultiChoice and the rest of them in airing the video.

So, the question to ask is: where is press freedom? I stand with you guys in solidarity to say that, indeed,your profession is not just a noble one, but is the one that gives the general public an independent assessment, holding our governance and government accountable at all times. “And so, we need to be very careful as politicians and public officers that we do not gag this profession. We should not stifle free journalism or stifle free press and media. So, I want to say to you that our government understands and appreciate that press freedom and media freedom is the way through which you can hold the government accountable.

“But it’s also the responsibility of all of us here to ensure that in that tiny line, we also self-regulate ourselves. And that’s why I cannot agree less with the person that says that the body of the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation should not only be independent, it should be equipped with men of impeccable character and integrity that can, indeed, work like the Oxfam of this world.”

The governor urged the NGE to take advantage of the investments the state government has made in the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure to reach more audiences in the state. On his part, the President of NGE, Mustapha Isah, said the media is never afraid of being watched or scrutinised. He said that role of scrutiny shouldn’t be performed by the government which the Constitution has given to media professionals to hold accountable to the people. Isah stressed: “That’s why the Guild is not comfortable with the dominance of government-appointed officials in the current regulatory bodies, including the National Broadcasting Commission that is breathing down on the neck of broadcast stations. Government cannot be the accuser and the judge in matters relating to it. “Independent agencies should handle allegations of infractions levelled against the media by the government and the media houses so the accused must be given the opportunity to defend themselves. The NBC that reports to the Minister of Information doesn’t have the capacity and the freedom to dispense justice to the broadcast stations.

 

