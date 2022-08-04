Metro & Crime

Trust TV: Sanwo-Olu urges FG to respect press freedom

…NGE asks NBC to withdraw sanctions on media houses

Following the sanction levelled against Trust TV, MultiChoice and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has advised the Federal Government to respect press freedom.

Speaking at the workshop organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos on Thursday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Federal Government should allow relevant media bodies to sanction any media house that operated outside the tenets of the profession.

Sanwo-Olu said: “But the second side of it is around corporate governance and I think the president has mentioned it. I’ve been a keen watcher of what has happened in your space in the last two weeks, where NBC sanctioned the BBC over some video that they did.

“There has been fallout over the video and where the tiny line lies in reporting such issues. And just this morning again, we also heard about the ban on Trust TV, MultiChoice and the rest of them airing the video. So, the question to ask is where is press freedom? I stand with you guys in solidarity to say that, indeed, your profession is not just a noble one, but is the one that gives the general public an independent assessment, holding our governance and government accountable at all times.

“And so, we need to be very careful as politicians and public officers that we do not gag this professional. We should not stifle free journalism or stifle free press and media. So, I want to say to you that our government understands and appreciates that press freedom and media freedom is the way through which you can hold the government accountable.

“But it’s also the responsibility of all of us here to ensure that in that tiny line, we also self-regulate ourselves. And that’s why I cannot agree less with the person that says that the body of the Niger Broadcasting Corporation should not only be independent, it should be equipped with men of impeccable character and integrity that can indeed work like the Oxfams of this world.”

The governor urged the NGE to take advantage of the investments the state government has made in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructures to reach more audiences in the state.

On his part, the President of NGE, Mustapha Isah, said the media is never afraid of being watched or scrutinized. He said that the role of scrutiny shouldn’t be performed by the government which the constitution has given to media professionals to hold accountable to the people.

 

