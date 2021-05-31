TrustBanc quotes maiden CP series on FMDQ

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ), through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the TrustBanc Holdings Limited N0.20 billion Series 1 CP under its N10.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

According to a statement from the FMDQ, the quotation of the maiden CP series, following the successful registration of the CP Programme in April 2021, is further validation of FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and recording of financial securities in the Nigerian financial market.

TrustBanc Holdings Lim- ited is a registered brand investment management firm that offers an array of financial services such as banking, brokerage, forex trading, and wealth management, through its subsidiaries – TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, TrustBanc Capital Limited, TrustBanc Microfinance Bank, TrustBanc Artur Limited and Primelink Bureau De Change.

The proceeds from the quotation of this CP will be used to fund the Issuer’s short-term financing requirement.

The TrustBanc Holdings CP, which was sponsored on the Exchange by UCML Capital Limited, a Registration Member (Quotation) of FMDQ Exchange, like all other securities, shall be made visible to investors and other market participants through the FMDQ Exchange’s website and systems, as well as FMDQ’s Daily Quotations List.

Investors shall also benefit from the continuous information disclosure and transparency availed to this CP.

FMDQ Exchange is committed to remaining innovative and providing timely and costefficient services to support its stakeholders, particularly issuers and investors, towards accessing capital, managing risks and invariably, improving their corporate profile.

