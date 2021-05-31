Business

TrustBanc quotes maiden CP series on FMDQ

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ), through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the TrustBanc Holdings Limited N0.20 billion Series 1 CP under its N10.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

 

According to a statement from the FMDQ, the quotation of the maiden CP series, following the successful registration of the CP Programme in April 2021, is further validation of FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and recording of financial securities in the Nigerian financial market.

 

TrustBanc Holdings Lim- ited is a registered brand investment management firm that offers an array of financial services such as banking, brokerage, forex trading, and wealth management, through its subsidiaries – TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, TrustBanc Capital Limited, TrustBanc Microfinance Bank, TrustBanc Artur Limited and Primelink Bureau De Change.

 

The proceeds from the quotation of this CP will be used to fund the Issuer’s short-term financing requirement.

 

The TrustBanc Holdings CP, which was sponsored on the Exchange by UCML Capital Limited, a Registration Member (Quotation) of FMDQ Exchange, like all other securities, shall be made visible to investors and other market participants through the FMDQ Exchange’s website and systems, as well as FMDQ’s Daily Quotations List.

Investors shall also benefit from the continuous information disclosure and transparency availed to this CP.

 

FMDQ Exchange is committed to remaining innovative and providing timely and costefficient services to support its stakeholders, particularly issuers and investors, towards accessing capital, managing risks and invariably, improving their corporate profile.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Union Bank joins IFC’s global trade finance programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, at the weekend, announced a finance guarantee facility to Union Bank to boost access to finance for local business, enable increased international trade for Nigeria, and help protect the country’s economy from the impact of the COVID-19.   The $40 million facility, under IFC’s Global Trade Finance […]
Business

Digitisation: Strategising against corruption at ports

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Government and private sector investors at the seaports are losing a total of $10.1 billion yearly to corruption due to lack of digitisation, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   After several failed attempts, the Federal Government is making fresh moves to address corrupt practices in the port sector through digitisation.   This is expected to cut the […]
Business

‘Global virus resurgence threatens growth momentum’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growth if the fresh outbreaks spread or if key sources of demand falter, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The news agency stated that more people were diagnosed with Covid- 19 last week than any […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica