Trying times for Ayodele Fayose

Immediate past governor of the Fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose has proven to be a man who has the ability to retain some level of relevance, whether it is in position of authority or not. By his controversial utterances and some of his actions that are considered weird, the stoutly build politician has no doubt been able to retain his voice.

If there is anything the outspoken politician can be remembered for in recent times, it is certainly the tussle between him and Senator Abiodun Olujimi that emanated from the struggle of who controls the People’s Democratic Party, PDP structure in Ekiti State.

Fayose has been brutal in his utterances in the battle such that he’s fed the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde a dose of his verbal brutality for sensing the latter is attempting to take sides in the matter.

Away from all that, Ayo Fayose, has been in a sad mood in recent days as he just lost yet another sibling. It will be recall he lost his younger sister, Bimpe Sorinolu some years back.

Fayose, few days ago broke the news of the sudden departure of his elder sister who he said gave up the ghost after a brief illness. On the altar of Mrs Moji Ladeji’s demise, it has been torrent of condolences messages to the former governor.

